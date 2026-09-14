Police close in on gangs terrorising Butere residents

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The two gangs, Jericho and Jerusalem have been terrorising residents of Butere for months. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Police in Butere, Kakamega County, have intensified a crackdown on two notorious gangs, known as Jericho and Jerusalem, which have allegedly been terrorising residents for months.

Butere OCPD Justus Njeu said detectives were closing in on the main suspects, with the operation extending to Mumias, where some of the gang members are believed to operate.

Speaking to The Standard, Njeu said the gangs were involved mainly in petty crimes and targeted residents attending night vigils and funerals.

“We have made good progress, and you will soon see them arraigned in court,” Njeu said.

Residents have raised concerns over increasing cases of cattle theft and house burglaries, with some saying the crimes have caused panic in villages across Butere and its environs.

Last week, a man was found dead at Bukolwe Junction in what police suspect was a robbery. Njeu said the deceased was not a resident and was suspected to have been mentally challenged.

However, residents acknowledged efforts by police and local administrators to curb cattle theft, saying the situation had improved compared with previous years.

“We have to cut some slack for the present police officers. Our herds are not being stolen at the rate they were last year. However, more needs to be done to contain the petty crimes that have caused panic among locals,” said resident Christopher Anyembe.

During a visit to Butere Police Station, The Standard found nine cows and sheep that had been recovered during police raids following reports of livestock theft from different villages. Some of the cattle rescued by police at the station. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Njeu said police had identified suspects linked to the thefts and would return the recovered animals to their owners after the suspects are arrested.

“We are closing in on the suspects, and we will release the animals back to their owners after arresting those involved in the crime. We have their names, and it is a matter of time,” he said.

Police said some of the stolen animals are slaughtered and the meat sold through illicit markets at low prices.

“Beyond driving animals on foot through bushy, remote paths in villages like Eshihaka, Eshibina and Mulambo, thieves have turned to illicit meat trade, slaughtering stolen animals on site and transporting the packaged meat via motorcycles to local butcheries and hotels,” Njeu said.

Police also said some suspects poison dogs before breaking into homes. The alleged perpetrators are mainly youths aged between 23 and 30 years.

Authorities have urged residents to work closely with village administrators and provide information that could help identify and arrest suspected criminals.

Cattle rustling became a growing concern in Butere between 2023 and 2025 after many farmers shifted from sugarcane farming to dairy and livestock keeping, increasing the value and availability of animals in the area.

Butere OCPD confirmed that some of the thefts are linked to criminal networks operating across county borders, with a suspected corridor stretching from Navakholo through Mumias East, Mumias West and Butere towards Siaya County, including Ugunja.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has confirmed the deployment of additional Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers to identified hotspots, including Eshihaka and Musanda, to dismantle livestock theft networks.

Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities as the crackdown on the gangs and livestock theft syndicates continues.