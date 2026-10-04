How to respond after a dog bite: Vet's guide to prevent rabies

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A dog grips a person's leg in this file photo. Veterinary professional Rosebella Ochango says families should treat every bite as a medical emergency.

A dog bite that looks minor can become deadly if the victim waits for rabies symptoms before seeking treatment, a veterinary professional warns.

Rabies is preventable, but once clinical symptoms appear it is virtually 100 per cent fatal.

In Kenya, the disease is estimated to kill about 2,000 people each year, mostly after dog bites.

Rosebella Ochango, a veterinary professional and business developer at PetStore Kenya, says anyone bitten or scratched by a potentially infected animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes before seeking medical care.

“Treat it as a medical emergency. Do not wait for symptoms,” Ochango warns.

She says people should not apply substances or traditional remedies to the wound or assume an animal is safe because it appears healthy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends immediate wound washing followed by professional assessment to determine whether post-exposure treatment is required.

Dogs account for up to 99 per cent of human rabies transmission globally, making vaccination and responsible ownership central to preventing infections.

Ochango advises dog owners to keep animals vaccinated, control their movement and maintain regular veterinary care.

“Vaccinating a dog protects that animal while also reducing the risk to the family and the wider community,” she notes.

Kenya's national strategy aims to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies by 2030.

The plan includes vaccinating at least 70 per cent of dogs in at-risk populations, improving access to post-exposure treatment and strengthening public awareness and surveillance.

Machakos is among the counties involved in efforts to expand vaccination coverage.

Free mass dog vaccination campaigns were conducted in the county between 2021 and 2024 through collaboration between the International Livestock Research Institute, Veterinarians Without Borders Germany and the county government.

Ochango says public education remains important because misconceptions can lead people to underestimate the danger posed by bites and scratches.

A person should also seek medical assessment after a scratch or other contact that could have exposed them to the virus, rather than waiting to see whether the animal develops symptoms.

If the animal can be safely identified and contained, Ochango advises reporting it to veterinary or public-health authorities so it can be assessed under appropriate supervision.

The message comes days after World Rabies Day on September 28, whose 2026 theme was “Stronger Together”.

“Don't guess, act,” Ochango urges.