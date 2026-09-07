Ruto allies defend IEBC as Western Kenya mobilisation intensifies

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Governor Kenneth Lusaka addresses the media at the county headquarters. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies in Western Kenya have defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against opposition claims that the electoral body could rig the 2027 General Election in favour of the President.

Led by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, the leaders accused the opposition of undermining confidence in the electoral commission and urged politicians to respect its constitutional independence.

Lusaka said the IEBC should be allowed to conduct its work without political interference.

“The IEBC must be allowed to carry out its constitutional mandate without interference. Political theatrics aimed at undermining the electoral body should not be tolerated,” he said.

He questioned the opposition’s criticism of the commission, citing the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in which a Democratic Congress Party candidate won.

Lusaka said opposition leaders did not raise similar concerns about the IEBC after the result, arguing that criticism should not be based on whether an election outcome favours a particular political side.

“The same IEBC guaranteed the victory of the DCP candidate in Ol Kalou, and there were no complaints then. They cannot now undermine the institution simply because they fear the outcome of the 2027 election,” he said.

The leaders also used the meeting to campaign for Ruto’s re-election, citing development projects as part of the President’s record.

He urged Western Kenya residents to support Ruto for a second term to allow the government to continue with its programmes.

“Western Kenya should give President Ruto a second term just as previous presidents were given more than one term to implement their development programmes,” Lusaka said.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who is part of the President’s Western re-election coordination team, also predicted victory for Ruto, saying the administration’s development record would influence the 2027 contest.

Sirisia MP John Waluke, who chairs the Western Parliamentary Caucus, called for unity among the Mulembe community and urged the region to use its numbers to secure greater political influence and development benefits.

Waluke also linked the 2027 election to Western Kenya’s longer-term ambition of positioning itself for the 2032 presidential race.

He criticised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for supporting opposition forces against Ruto and urged him to allow the President to implement his development agenda.

Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala criticised DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of relying on political rhetoric instead of presenting an alternative development agenda

The leaders spoke to residents at Shikutse Market in Malava after attending Sunday Mass at St Mary’s Lwanda Catholic Church, where they also contributed funds towards a church expansion project.

The mobilisation comes as political activity increases in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 election, with Ruto’s allies seeking to strengthen support for his re-election while defending the credibility of the electoral process.