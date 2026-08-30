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Bungoma boosts vaccine access with new cold room and transport truck

By Jackline Inyanji | Aug. 30, 2026
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Bungoma County recieves a modern vaccine cold room.[Courtesy]

Bungoma County’s health sector has received a major boost following the commissioning of a modern vaccine cold room and a specialised transport truck.

The initiative is expected to improve vaccine storage, distribution and immunisation services across the county.

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Related Topics

Bungoma County Vaccine Storage Vaccine Distribution Immunisation
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