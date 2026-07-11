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Relief as Kakamega County waives business licence fees for PLWDs

By Benard Lusigi | Jul. 11, 2026
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Stakeholders' engagement as PLWD get business fee relief. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in Kakamega County will no longer pay business licence fees and county levies following the passage of a Kakamega County Assembly Bill to promote economic inclusion and ease the financial burden on entrepreneurs living with disabilities.

Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting in Kakamega Town, Dr Phitalis Masakhwe, the Kakamega County Chief Officer for Service Delivery, said the waiver forms part of the county government's broader efforts to empower persons with disabilities economically.

“We recognise the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Kakamega County. The county government has put in place measures to support them, including exempting them from paying business licence fees and county levies so that they can participate more fully in economic activities,” said Masakhwe.

Stakeholders' engagement as PLWD get business fee relief. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The announcement was made during a meeting that brought together officials from the Kakamega County Union of Persons with Disabilities, the County Assembly Committee on Disability Affairs, and the County Department of Sports, Gender, Disability and Library Services.

The stakeholders also discussed ways of improving access to assistive devices and ensuring that equipment distributed to beneficiaries is prescribed according to individual medical needs.

Lucy Mulombi, Chairperson of the Kakamega County Union of Persons with Disabilities, welcomed the waiver, describing it as a major milestone for entrepreneurs living with disabilities.

“This is a major relief for us. Exempting persons with disabilities from paying business licence fees and county levies will reduce the financial burden we face and allow many of us to concentrate on growing our businesses and improving our livelihoods,” said Mulombi.

Stakeholders' engagement as PLWD get business fee relief. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Stakeholders urged charitable organisations, development partners and other donors providing assistive devices to work closely with qualified medical professionals during assessment and distribution to ensure beneficiaries receive equipment appropriate to their conditions. 

They said proper medical assessment would improve the effectiveness of assistive devices while reducing health complications associated with unsuitable equipment.

Catherine Shiundu, Secretary of the Kakamega County Union of Persons with Disabilities, said involving healthcare professionals in the distribution process is essential to ensuring quality support.

“We urge all organisations and donors providing assistive devices to involve doctors and other qualified health professionals before distributing the equipment. This will ensure that every person receives a device that matches their specific disability and will help reduce health complications arising from the use of unsuitable equipment,” said Shiundu.

The County Assembly Committee on Disability Affairs pledged to continue prioritising legislation affecting persons with disabilities while calling for increased funding for disability programmes.

Committee Chairperson and Mayiakalo Ward Member of the County Assembly, Modesta Auka, said adequate budgetary allocation is necessary to address the growing needs of persons with disabilities across the county.

"As a committee, we give priority to every bill that concerns persons with disabilities because they deserve equal opportunities and protection under the law. However, we are appealing to the county government to increase funding for the department responsible for disability affairs because the current allocation is not sufficient to address the growing needs of persons with disabilities,” said Auka.

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Related Topics

Kakamega County Persons With Disabilities Business Licence Waiver Economic Inclusion
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