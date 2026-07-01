Infotrak: Majimbo Kalasinga, Didmus Barasa emerge as best performing Western MPs

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Majimbo Kalasinga and Didmus Barasa are among the best-performing Western Kenya MPs. [Courtesy]

Bungoma legislators led Western Kenya's showing in the latest Infotrak Elected Leaders Performance Rating, with Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa emerging among the country's best-performing Members of Parliament.

The survey, conducted between January and May 2026, ranked Kalasinga second nationally with a 78 per cent approval rating, while Barasa placed fifth nationally with 73 per cent. Other highly rated legislators from the region included Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Teso South MP Mary Emase, Matungu MP Oscar Nabulindo and Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, reflecting a strong performance by Western Kenya leaders.

Barasa also recorded one of the biggest improvements in this year's rankings, climbing from position 160 in the previous survey to fifth nationally. His approval rating rose from 46 per cent to 73 per cent, highlighting growing public confidence in his leadership.

The survey assessed leaders based on accessibility, responsiveness, accountability, visibility and fulfilment of campaign promises.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kalasinga attributed his performance to sustained engagement with constituents and prudent management of public resources.

"This prize has been a total struggle. It has been about doing what the people of Kabuchai want, speaking for them in Parliament and ensuring public resources reach the people," he said.

The Ford Kenya legislator said staying close to residents had been central to his leadership.

"Politics is about association. You must constantly be with the people. If you miss one weekend, the next one you must be on the ground. That is my medicine," he said.

Kalasinga also credited transparency in the management of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) projects and public participation for strengthening public trust.

He maintained that effective leadership was determined by service rather than political affiliation.

"The Constitution gives every constituency equal resources. Whether you are in government or opposition, the money comes on the same day. What matters is how you manage those resources and how you serve your people," he said.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa described his ranking as an endorsement of his leadership and commitment to the people of Kimilili.

"The confidence the people of Kimilili have in me reflects my hard work, resilience and unwavering commitment to their needs," he said.

The UDA legislator, who has declared interest in the Bungoma governorship, said the survey had strengthened his resolve to seek higher office.

"This is a clear signal that the vehicle has switched on its indicator lights and shifted gears to the next level. Our destination is Bungoma County Headquarters," he said.

Western Kenya also posted strong performances among Women Representatives, with Bungoma's Catherine Wambilianga, Vihiga's Beatrice Adagala and Busia's Catherine Omanyo earning recognition for their work.

According to Infotrak, fulfilment of campaign promises remains the biggest factor influencing public ratings, followed by transparency, accountability, visible development projects, prudent management of public resources and accessibility to constituents.

The rankings come as leaders across Western Kenya begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election, with the latest survey providing an early measure of public confidence in the region's elected leaders.