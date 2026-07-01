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Inside IEBC's plan to crackdown on political goonism

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jul. 1, 2026
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.[File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has vowed to crack down on goonism ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that it threatens to derail the outcome of free and fair polls.

The electoral agency raised concerns yesterday that the use of goons by politicians has become prevalent, and it will decisively enforce the electoral code of conduct to deter this vice, which not only threatens peace in the country but also perpetuates electoral violence.

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2027 General Elections IEBC Commissioners Political Goonism CS Murkomen
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