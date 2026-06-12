New airport promises jobs, trade and growth for Bungoma

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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka engaging a section of Matulo residents on expansion of the Matulo Airsptrip. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Plans to transform Bungoma's Matulo Airstrip into a fully operational airport have gathered momentum, with county and national government officials accelerating efforts to commercialise flights at the facility.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has intensified consultations with residents affected by the expansion project as negotiations continue over compensation and acquisition of an additional 30 acres needed for runway expansion.

The long-awaited project, being implemented through a partnership between the County Government of Bungoma and the national government, is increasingly being viewed as one of the most transformative infrastructure investments in the county's history.

On Thursday, Governor Lusaka conducted follow-up visits to several homesteads of residents affected by the project and held discussions with members of the Matulo Airstrip Project Affected Persons Committee.

He described the engagements as productive and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to a fair, transparent and consultative compensation process.

"We remain committed to engaging all affected residents through constructive dialogue and compensation agreements to ensure the successful expansion of the facility," said Lusaka.

In a major boost to the project, the governor announced that a technical team from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is expected in Bungoma to begin planning for the construction of a passenger terminal, a key step towards the operationalisation and commercialisation of flights at the facility. Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka engaging a section of Matulo residents on expansion of the Matulo Airsptrip. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

According to Lusaka, the passenger terminal and runway expansion will position Matulo as a strategic aviation hub serving Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region.

Located in Webuye, along Western Kenya's economic corridor, Matulo Airstrip occupies a strategic position linking Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga and neighbouring counties. Its proximity to the Kenya-Uganda border further enhances its potential as a regional transport gateway for trade, tourism and investment within the East African Community.

Once operational, commercial flights are expected to significantly cut travel time for businesspeople, investors, government officials and tourists travelling to and from Western Kenya, many of whom currently rely on lengthy road journeys to access air transport services.

The airport is also expected to strengthen regional connectivity with Uganda and other East African markets, opening new opportunities for cross-border trade and economic integration.

Economic analysts project that the upgrade of Matulo Airstrip into a fully-fledged airport will stimulate investment, create jobs and drive commercial activity across Bungoma County.

The project is also expected to spur infrastructure development around Webuye and surrounding areas, including improved roads, utilities, business centres and logistics facilities. Increased investor confidence could further attract industrial parks, warehousing facilities and export-oriented enterprises seeking efficient transport links.

Tourism is another sector expected to benefit, with improved air connectivity making Bungoma's attractions more accessible to domestic and international visitors while boosting the county's profile as a tourism destination.

The hospitality industry is similarly poised for growth as demand rises for hotels, conference facilities, restaurants and accommodation services. Local entrepreneurs are also expected to benefit from increased visitor traffic and business activity.

The transport and logistics sectors stand to gain from increased movement of passengers and cargo, while farmers, manufacturers and traders could access wider domestic and regional markets through enhanced cargo transport services.

Investors believe that once completed, the airport will become a catalyst for long-term economic transformation, strengthening Bungoma's competitiveness and positioning the county as a leading investment destination in Western Kenya.

"The transformation of Matulo Airstrip into a modern airport is not just about aviation. It is about unlocking opportunities, creating jobs, attracting investment and opening Bungoma to the world," said Lusaka.

With plans for a passenger terminal now taking shape, expectations continue to grow that the Matulo Airstrip project will become a landmark development whose economic benefits will be felt across Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region for generations.