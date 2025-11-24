Bungoma's Matulo airstrip ready for commercial flights

A section of the runway at Matulo Airstrip in Bungoma County. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Matulo Airstrip in Bungoma County is now ready for commercial flights.

This is after a final inspection by a joint team from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Skyward Express established that the refurbished facility now meets key safety and operational requirements for commercial flights.

Following the inspection conducted last Thursday, KAA Western Region officials expressed satisfaction with the standards achieved during the upgrade, assuring residents of the airstrip’s safety and operational readiness.

This KAA said the inspection clears the path for the start of commercial flights.

‎Skyward Express, which is set to launch its maiden flight, also confirmed its preparedness to begin operations.

“Our assessment shows that Matulo Airstrip now meets the key safety and operational requirements for commercial flights. We are committed to supporting counties like Bungoma to open up regional aviation and improve connectivity,” said Kelvin Mwasi, Skyward Express Head of Commercial.

He also added, “Our technical team is satisfied with the airstrip’s condition. Skyward is fully prepared to start flights here. This new route opens up opportunities not just for travel, but for trade, tourism, and business linkages with the rest of the country.”

Governor Kenneth Lusaka, who led the team during the assessment, described the project as a transformative milestone for the region.

“We are finally here. In just a few days, Matulo Airstrip will handle its first-ever commercial flight. This is a big win for our people. It will drastically cut travel costs and time for residents who have been forced to use airports in Eldoret or Kisumu,” he said, adding, “The economic opportunities this unlocks are immense.”

‎The county Chief said the operationalisation of the airstrip will spur investment and improve mobility for residents and businesses.

‎

‎“With upgraded infrastructure, Bungoma is becoming a regional hub. We expect more investors, more visitors, and more jobs for our youth," he said.

‎

‎The inaugural commercial flight at Matulo Airstrip is expected within the next two weeks, signaling a significant step in Bungoma’s growth and regional integration.