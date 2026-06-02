Calls for research and innovation to harness LREB economic potential

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A laboratory work ongoing. [Courtesy]

Academicians have called for increased investment in research and innovation to address challenges of communities within the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB).

The researchers, university leaders and government agencies said LREB faces socio-economic and environmental challenges that can only be addressed through research.

They spoke during the 2026 LREB Research and Innovation Dissemination Conference, held at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

The stakeholders emphasised the need to translate research findings into practical solutions that directly benefit local communities.

Professor Francis Orata, Director of Research at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, said the region possesses enormous economic potential in sectors such as agriculture and mining. Still, more innovation is needed to maximise benefits for local communities.

Prof Orata noted that farmers should not rely solely on income from sugar production, stating that sugarcane can be used to produce a wide range of value-added products, including ethanol and packaging materials, creating a circular economy with minimal waste and increased earnings for farmers.

“We need to move beyond producing sugar alone. Many products can be generated from sugarcane, enabling farmers to earn more and industries to create additional value,” said Orata.

Prof Orata expressed concern about environmental pollution from the use of hazardous substances such as mercury and cyanide in gold extraction, noting that universities are developing technologies and locally available solutions to reduce pollution and protect water sources and ecosystems.

“Universities have a critical role in providing solutions that help communities exploit natural resources sustainably while protecting the environment,” he added.

Prof Orata further called for stronger collaboration between community leaders, policymakers and universities to ensure research findings are effectively applied to real-world challenges.

He welcomed government support through the National Research Fund (NRF), noting that the university had benefited from research grants amounting to nearly Sh30 million to scale up innovative projects.

“We appreciate the support we have received and hope that research funding continues to grow so that universities can enhance innovation and contribute more effectively to national development,” he said.

Representing MMUST Vice Chancellor Prof Solomon Shibairo, the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Innovation, Prof Christopher Ngacho, said the research projects and innovations being showcased at the conference directly address key development sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, trade, environmental conservation and education.

“This institution was founded on the belief that science and technology should drive development, and today we are witnessing that vision coming to life,” said Prof Ngacho.

“Beyond academic discourse, this conference seeks to provide practical solutions aimed at improving the livelihoods of our people.”

National Research Fund Chief Executive Officer Professor Dixon Ndala reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening research and innovation across the country.

Prof Ndala said the gathering had brought together institutions of higher learning from across the region to identify and develop solutions to challenges affecting communities.

He noted that Kenya currently invests approximately 0.8 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in research and development but is working towards increasing that figure in line with government commitments.

“The government remains committed to supporting research and innovation because research is essential in solving societal problems and driving economic transformation,” he said.

Prof Ndala added that the establishment of the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation demonstrates the government's determination to strengthen the country's research ecosystem and increase funding for scientific advancement.