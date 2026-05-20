Busia heightens Ebola screening at border points amid DRC,Uganda outbreak

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A health worker checks a visitor’s temperature at Kyeshero Hospital in Goma as part of Ebola prevention measures, May 18, 2026. [AFP]

Busia County health authorities have intensified Ebola screening and surveillance measures at the Busia and Malaba border points following an outbreak of the disease in eastern and that has reportedly claimed at least 131 lives.

The move follows a health alert issued by Kenya’s Ministry of Health on May 15, directing counties bordering neighbouring countries to enhance preparedness and response systems to prevent possible cross-border transmission of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

On Tuesday, senior officials from the Busia County Department of Health conducted an inspection of Port Health Units at the Busia and Malaba One Stop Border Posts to assess the level of preparedness and ensure screening protocols for incoming travellers were fully operational.

Speaking after the inspection, Busia Deputy Governor and County Executive Committee Member for Health Arthur Odera said the county government had activated heightened surveillance measures to safeguard residents from any possible outbreak.

“Since the outbreak is not something new, we just need to lift our alertness and response to make sure we don’t take chances with the lives of Kenyans,” said Odera.

He noted that health officers stationed at the border points were conducting screening on a 24-hour basis, targeting travellers entering Kenya through the busy crossings.

According to Odera, authorities are particularly concerned because Busia and Malaba are among the busiest entry points into Kenya, receiving thousands of travellers, traders, and cargo truck drivers daily from across the East and Central African region.

He further revealed that he has been deployed to support the exercise by operating a special screening unit for pedestrians crossing into the country.

“We are targeting 100 per cent screening of all incoming travellers, including pedestrians, truck drivers and passengers using public transport,” he added.

Health officials said screening teams are checking travellers for symptoms associated with Ebola, including high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and unexplained bleeding, while also monitoring travel history for persons arriving from high-risk areas.

The county government has urged members of the public to remain calm but vigilant and to immediately report any suspected Ebola symptoms to the nearest health facility for prompt action.

Residents have also been advised to observe strict hygiene practices, including regular hand washing and avoiding contact with individuals showing symptoms associated with the disease.

The latest alert comes amid growing concern across East Africa over the spread of Ebola in neighbouring countries, prompting Kenyan health authorities to tighten disease surveillance at all major border entry points.