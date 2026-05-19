Matatu strike paralyses Bungoma and Webuye

Audio By Vocalize

Stranded passengers look for other means of transport and some resorted to walking on May 18,2026.[Benjamin Sakwa,Standard]

Transport activities in Bungoma County were disrupted on Monday after Matatu owners joined forces with their counterparts in the country and withdrew their vehicles from the road, lamenting the increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

At several bus and Matatu stations, passengers heading to Kitale, Bungoma, Malaba, and Eldoret were forced to use either boda boda or private cars as transport operators kept their vehicles off the roads, citing the high cost of fuel and increased operating expenses.

The few vehicles which were spotted on the road were forced to drive away without passengers, or they risk being stoned.

Bungoma and Webuye remained calm as most transport operators stayed away, while a few took advantage of the situation and charged hiked fares.

For instance, on a normal day from Webuye to Bungoma, which is usually Sh100 on Monday, passengers were forced to pay at least Sh300.

“The President should relook, we are suffering, and we want to know where the country is heading economically. Most commodities have gone up, and we are struggling to keep these vehicles on the road. If the government does not act quickly, many people will lose their jobs because operators cannot continue absorbing these costs,” Kevin Simiyu, a Matatu driver, noted.

According to Ayub Wafula, an egg vendor at Dina junction in Webuye, his business has been affected and the price of commodities has gone up.

“It is not practical to do my business because I walk around the town selling my eggs to Matatu and boda boda operators who have kept their vehicles off the road. I am asking President Ruto to intervene because we are at a loss, and most items have risen due to the strike over soaring fuel prices,” he noted.

Speaking to journalists in Webuye, the chairman of the Bungoma County Matatu Association, John Max Wafula, said they were forced to remove their vehicles from the road to join their counterparts in the country in protesting the move by the Energy Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to increase fuel prices, while calling on President William Ruto to intervene and review the price.

He noted that the continued rise in fuel costs had made it nearly impossible for PSV operators to sustain their businesses, calling on President William Ruto to intervene and review the price.

“The hike in fuel prices is too high compared to other neighbouring countries like Tanzania and Uganda. The government needs to ensure the fuel levies are reduced since we cannot double the fire when Kenyans are struggling economically, and their salaries have not been increased,” Wafula noted.

The chairman, however, has rejected claims made by some commentators who say that the rise in oil prices is due to the war between Iran and the United States, and called on the government to be responsible, while urging vehicle operators not to be involved in incidents of safety violations.

“We pay taxes, and I urge Matatu operators not to be involved in any cases of vandalism or burning vehicles since we are the businesses that incur losses,” he noted.

The disruption comes barely days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced a fresh increase in fuel prices, sparking outrage among transport operators and ordinary Kenyans.