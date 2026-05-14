MMUST alumni question staff hiring, accuse Council of intimidation

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Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technolog has its main campus in Kakamega. [File, Standard]

Alumni of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Alumni Association have accused the university council of interfering with the institution’s management and using state agencies to intimidate staff members.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, the alumni called on the university council chairperson to stop allegedly using the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and police officers to blackmail and harass employees at the institution.

The alumni, led by advocate Kenn Echesa, claimed that the ongoing wrangles within the university were affecting service delivery, staff morale, and the institution’s public image.

“We are concerned that instead of supporting smooth operations at the university, some members of the council are allegedly engaging in intimidation tactics against staff through investigative agencies,” he said.

The alumni further questioned the recruitment of a procurement officer whom they alleged had previously been convicted by a magistrate’s court before seeking redress through the appeals process.

According to the association, the appointment raised serious integrity concerns and undermined public confidence in the university’s recruitment process.

“How does the council approve the hiring of an individual whose integrity has already been questioned in court? The university should uphold the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” the alumni said.

They also called for immediate investigations into the academic qualifications of the university’s internal auditor, alleging that there were unanswered questions surrounding the officer’s credentials.

The alumni argued that failure to address the concerns could further damage the reputation of the institution, which is among the leading public universities in Western Kenya.

They urged the Ministry of Education and relevant oversight agencies to intervene and restore stability at the university.

“The institution belongs to the people of Kenya and should not be reduced to endless power struggles and questionable appointments. We want transparency and professionalism in the running of the university,” he added.

The association warned that continued infighting within the institution could negatively affect students and the quality of education offered at the university.

The allegations come amid growing scrutiny over governance and leadership issues in several public universities across the country, with stakeholders increasingly demanding accountability in recruitment and management processes.

The alumni now want the university council to publicly address the accusations and assure staff, students, and stakeholders that the institution is being managed in accordance with the law and principles of good governance.

MMUST VC Professor Solomon Shibairo dismissed the allegations, stating they are unfounded and that the university has not employed or recruited any person, adding that the said person can only be employed by the council and not him.

"What is being said is not true. They don't know because we did not employ anyone who is a convict, I am not in a position to employ certain people in a certain cadre, and the said person can only be employed by the council and received some clearance documents from EACC in Nairobi," said Shibairo.

On the issue of the Council interfering with the management and running of the university's daily activities, Shibairo directed to the Chairperson of the Council.

"That matters, you can reach out to the Council's chair," said Shibairo.