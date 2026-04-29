Kakamega MCAs to decide fate of Sh680 billion Ikolomani gold project in two weeks

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Gold mining area at lsulu-Bushiangala in Ikolomani subcounty. [File,Standard]

The Kakamega County Assembly is expected to determine within two weeks whether the proposed Sh680 billion gold mining project in Ikolomani Sub-county should proceed or be suspended following petitions filed by civil society groups.

The county assembly’s Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, Energy, Water, and Climate Change concluded hearings on Thursday at Malinya Stadium after listening to submissions from petitioners opposing the project and representatives of Shanta Gold Company.

Committee chairperson Ali Okomba said both parties had until Friday to file their final submissions before the committee retreats to compile its report.

“We have heard concerns from all sides, and we are now moving to prepare our report, which will be ready within the next two weeks,” said Okomba.

The petitions seek suspension of the planned mining operations until concerns raised by residents and local stakeholders are fully addressed.

Among the issues raised are alleged inadequate public participation, environmental and health risks, possible displacement of residents, lack of artisanal mining licences, and fears over loss of cultural heritage and livelihoods.

The petitioners are also demanding full disclosure of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report, compensation and benefit-sharing frameworks, and legal protection for local artisanal miners.

They further want Shanta Gold to be compelled to establish a transparent resettlement plan and enter binding agreements with local mining cooperatives covering employment opportunities, environmental safeguards, and revenue-sharing mechanisms.

Shanta Gold, however, defended the project, insisting it had complied with the law and stakeholder engagement requirements.

The company’s Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Manager, Washington Ogutu, described the petitions as an opportunity to clarify misinformation surrounding the project.

“We see this process as a chance to explain ourselves and address concerns that have been circulating about the project,” said Ogutu.

He noted that most of the issues raised by the petitioners were already covered in the ESIA process and expressed confidence that the assembly would make an informed decision.

“We expect that the assembly will consider the evidence and information we have provided objectively,” he added.

The hearing came as Members of the County Assembly underwent an induction on laws governing natural resource extraction and petition handling during a forum attended by Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai.

Speaking during the session, Joho stated that the gold mining project had the potential to significantly boost Kakamega County’s economy and improve the livelihoods of its residents.

“We must begin thinking about ways Kakamega can increase its own-source revenue so that the county can finance development and transform the lives of its people,” said Joho.

According to the CS, the county is expected to earn approximately Sh6.8 billion from gold mining activities in the Isulu-Bushiangala belt once operations commence.

Joho also assured local artisanal miners that the government would protect their interests even after large-scale mining begins.

“Artisanal miners are recognised and protected by law. The government has plans to support them through aggregation and market centres while shielding them from exploitation by brokers,” he said.

PS Kimtai said the induction programme was meant to equip MCAs with knowledge on the mining sector and strengthen their role in representing residents during the decision-making process.