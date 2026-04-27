Wetang'ula urges Health Ministry to fix teachers' SHA woes

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Speaker Moses Wetang’ula addresses a gathering at the late IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati's Kitale home. [File Courtesy]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged the Ministry of Health to urgently address challenges teachers are facing under the new Social Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme.

Speaking at his Bungoma home during a meeting with teachers from Bungoma County, Wetang’ula said the concerns raised, especially those affecting access to quality healthcare, are valid and require immediate action.

“The challenges you have presented are serious. I will meet Health Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale next week to discuss practical solutions and ensure they are resolved without delay,” he said.

He noted that the complaints are not limited to Bungoma, citing similar concerns from teachers in Kuria, Narok and Ndhiwa.

“These challenges are widespread and are limiting teachers from fully benefiting from the new scheme,” he said.

While welcoming the transition of teachers to the SHA programme, Wetang’ula said the Ministry has a responsibility to ensure the scheme works effectively for all beneficiaries.

He also appealed for patience among teachers, noting that he had taken up the matter personally to help find a lasting solution and avert a possible strike.

Teachers, through their leaders led by Bungoma Kuppet Executive Secretary Augustine Luketero, expressed frustration with the scheme, saying it has made access to quality healthcare more difficult.

“Despite the government’s announcement on scrapping co-payments and improving outpatient cover, teachers are still facing the same challenges when seeking medical services,” said Luketero.

They cited high out-of-pocket expenses and reduced benefits compared to previous medical schemes as key concerns.

On education, teachers led by Bungoma Kenya Secondary Schools Headteachers Association chairman Robert Nabiswa called for the urgent recruitment of more teachers to handle learners in Grade 10 and Junior Secondary School.

“We have received Grade 10 students, and it is worrying that some are not well prepared. Some cannot even write their names,” said Nabiswa.

He warned that failure to act quickly could have long-term consequences.

“If the Ministry does not address this urgently, we risk losing a generation,” he said.

Junior Secondary School teachers also renewed calls for greater autonomy, saying it would improve the implementation of the new education system.

MPs John Chikati (Tongaren), Martin Pepela ( Webuye East) and Bungoma Woman representative Catherine Wambillianga said teachers play a key role in society and their concerns must be addressed.

“I support the teachers’ strike if the SHA challenges are not resolved,” said Wambilianga.

Chikati revealed that Parliament would take up the matter through relevant committees to ensure action is taken.