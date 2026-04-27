Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wetang'ula urges Health Ministry to fix teachers' SHA woes

By Jackline Inyanji | Apr. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula addresses a gathering at the late IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati's Kitale home. [File Courtesy]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged the Ministry of Health to urgently address challenges teachers are facing under the new Social Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme.

Speaking at his Bungoma home during a meeting with teachers from Bungoma County, Wetang’ula said the concerns raised, especially those affecting access to quality healthcare, are valid and require immediate action.

“The challenges you have presented are serious. I will meet Health Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale next week to discuss practical solutions and ensure they are resolved without delay,” he said.

He noted that the complaints are not limited to Bungoma, citing similar concerns from teachers in Kuria, Narok and Ndhiwa.

“These challenges are widespread and are limiting teachers from fully benefiting from the new scheme,” he said.

While welcoming the transition of teachers to the SHA programme, Wetang’ula said the Ministry has a responsibility to ensure the scheme works effectively for all beneficiaries.

He also appealed for patience among teachers, noting that he had taken up the matter personally to help find a lasting solution and avert a possible strike.

Teachers, through their leaders led by Bungoma Kuppet Executive Secretary Augustine Luketero, expressed frustration with the scheme, saying it has made access to quality healthcare more difficult.

“Despite the government’s announcement on scrapping co-payments and improving outpatient cover, teachers are still facing the same challenges when seeking medical services,” said Luketero.

They cited high out-of-pocket expenses and reduced benefits compared to previous medical schemes as key concerns.

On education, teachers led by Bungoma Kenya Secondary Schools Headteachers Association chairman Robert Nabiswa called for the urgent recruitment of more teachers to handle learners in Grade 10 and Junior Secondary School.

“We have received Grade 10 students, and it is worrying that some are not well prepared. Some cannot even write their names,” said Nabiswa.

He warned that failure to act quickly could have long-term consequences.

“If the Ministry does not address this urgently, we risk losing a generation,” he said.

Junior Secondary School teachers also renewed calls for greater autonomy, saying it would improve the implementation of the new education system.

MPs John Chikati (Tongaren), Martin Pepela ( Webuye East) and Bungoma Woman representative Catherine Wambillianga said teachers play a key role in society and their concerns must be addressed.

“I support the teachers’ strike if the SHA challenges are not resolved,” said Wambilianga.

Chikati revealed that Parliament would take up the matter through relevant committees to ensure action is taken.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

SHA Scheme Teachers Healthcare Moses Wetang'ula Medical Cover Reform
.

Latest Stories

Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Coast
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
ODM seeks deputy president slot as Sifuna row exposes party divisions
Politics
By Nehemiah Okwembah and James Omoro
1 hr ago
How fuel marking technology protects public health and regional energy security
National
By Thuo Njoroge
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved