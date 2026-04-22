Elderly man found dead in Butere in a suspected suicide incident

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The incident has raised concern over mental health especially in men with authorities calling for counselling.

Police in Butere, Kakamega County, are investigating a suspected suicide case after the body of an elderly man was found hanging in his house.

The deceased, identified as Johnstone Ouma Khwale, 71, is believed to have taken his life on the night of April 20. Authorities said the body was discovered in a house within his compound in the Bukolwe area, with no suicide note recovered.

A senior officer at Butere Police Station confirmed to The Standard that investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a separate case, police in Kamulu are probing another suspected suicide involving a 64-year-old man.

The deceased, Samson Mburu Njunnina, was found dead in his bathroom by his wife at their home in King’ori’s area. Preliminary reports indicate he used an electric cable tied inside the bathroom.

Police said no suicide note was found and the motive in both incidents remains unclear.

Authorities have urged members of the public to seek counselling and mental health support when facing emotional or psychological distress.