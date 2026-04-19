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Man kills child, badly injures two after wife deserts him

By Bernard Lusigi | Apr. 19, 2026
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A sombre mood has engulfed Mukoyani village in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County, following a tragic incident in which a 45-year-old man allegedly killed one of his three children after his estranged wife failed to return home following separation over domestic disputes.

 According to family members, the suspect, identified as Shimenga, is said to have taken his children to a nearby thicket where the incident unfolded.

 A suspected poisonous substance was later recovered from his trouser pocket, raising fears that he may have intended to take his own life after the attack.

 Relatives, led by his brother Wellington Ndombi, said the incident was triggered by a domestic disagreement after the suspect reportedly sent money to his wife to facilitate her return home, but she failed to arrive as expected last Wednesday.

 “My brother has not been himself. He has had long-standing marital problems and his wife left the home. Last week he sent her money to facilitate her return on Wednesday, but she did not show up. Since then, his behaviour changed drastically,” said Ndombi.

 He said one child died on the spot due to excessive bleeding before neighbours intervened, while the other two sustained serious injuries and are admitted to  Kakamega County General Hospital in critical condition.

 Ndombi added that angry residents attempted to lynch the suspect but were restrained by police who arrived at the scene in time. He also alleged that Shimenga has been struggling with substance abuse.

 “We found what we suspect was poison in his pocket. We believe he intended to kill himself after attacking the children. We ask that the law takes its course,” he said. The suspect’s sister, Emily Atema, said tensions had escalated within the family, noting that he had been violent even before the attack.

 “Yesterday, he came asking for his wife’s sister’s contact, and after I gave him my phone, he threw it down. When I questioned him, he attacked me with a machete,” she said.

 Ikolomani Sub-County Police Commander Masai Makau confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing to establish the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

 Makau said the suspect was rescued from mob justice and is receiving treatment at a local health facility, while the injured children are being treated at Kakamega County General Hospital. The body of the deceased child has been moved to Kakamega County Funeral Parlour pending postmortem.

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