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Vihiga County confirms anthrax outbreak, one person dead

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 18, 2026
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Caracas of a cow that died following an outbreak of anthrax. [File, Standard]

The Department of Health Services in Vihiga County has issued a public notice following reported cases of cutaneous anthrax in Emuhaya Sub-County.

The alert comes after two human cases were recorded, one fatal, alongside the death of two cows in Ebusunzo Village, West Bunyore Ward.

County Director of Public Health Martin Osotsi has urged residents not to handle or slaughter animals that die suddenly, as part of measures to control and prevent the spread of the disease.

Residents have also been advised to only consume meat that has been inspected and approved by authorised meat inspectors.

Those who may have handled or consumed suspected contaminated meat are urged to visit the nearest health facility, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, a bacterium found in soil.

Symptoms include skin sores that develop into black-centred ulcers, fever, fatigue, body weakness, swelling around skin lesions, and in severe cases, difficulty breathing or abdominal pain.

The disease affects both animals and humans, with livestock such as cattle, goats, sheep and camels most commonly affected.

Humans can contract the disease through handling infected animals or carcasses, consuming contaminated meat, or coming into contact with animal products such as hides and skins.

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