Fury in Vihiga after senator Osotsi attack

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The Vihiga Muslim community has called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators who attacked and injured Senator Godfrey Osotsi at a popular eatery in Kisumu.

[ Brian Kisanji,Standard]

There was fury in Vihiga County on Thursday following the attack and injury of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi by a group of armed goons at a popular eatery in Kisumu.

Angry residents took to the streets of Luanda and Mbale towns in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind the assault.

In Luanda, demonstrators lit bonfires along major roads, causing a traffic snarl-up that lasted for hours as transport was paralysed.

Osotsi’s supporters urged the National Police Service to review CCTV footage from the restaurant to help identify and apprehend the attackers, as tension remained high in the county.

“We cannot allow our leader to be attacked like a common criminal. Those responsible must be arrested immediately,” said Peter Shikuku, a boda boda operator in Luanda.

Another resident, Beatrice Amunga, expressed outrage over the incident, terming it politically instigated.

“This is not just an attack on Osotsi; it is an attack on the people of Vihiga. We want justice,” she said.

The Vihiga Muslim community also condemned the attack, calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

Led by Chief Imam Ahmed Lijodi, who spoke at Bo Yusuf Mosque, the leaders described the incident as “barbaric and cowardly.”

“We strongly condemn this act and call on security agencies to act with speed to ensure those responsible are brought to book,” said Lijodi.

Mwibona MCA Zakayo Manyasa, who led the charged crowd in Luanda, alleged that the attackers were hired and acting on instructions from powerful individuals.

“We love our senator and we won’t sit back as they try to harm him. It is time we are told who is responsible,” he said.

According to Derick Luvega, Director of Communication at the Vihiga Senate Office, Osotsi had made a routine visit to the Acacia area in Kisumu for a haircut before proceeding to a Java restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public.

It was there that a group of gun-wielding individuals reportedly confronted him, questioning his political allegiance before attacking him.

The attack is believed to be linked to Osotsi’s recent political stance within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he has been associated with the ‘one-term’ movement under the Linda Mwananchi faction.

Political leaders in the county also condemned the attack, led by Governor Wilber Ottichilo.

Ottichilo said the nature of the assault, as seen in circulating footage, is disturbing and appears deliberate.

“I urge the relevant authorities to act with speed and thoroughness to ensure that those responsible are identified and held accountable,” he said.

Sabatia MP Clement Sloya also urged security agencies to move with speed to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“The safety of leaders and all citizens must be protected,” he said.

The Senator's team reported that his security detail reportedly exercised restraint during the incident to avoid endangering civilians.

Osotsi was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment, according to embattled ODM Secretary-General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who condemned the attack and called for immediate police action.

The incident comes weeks after Osotsi was ousted as ODM Deputy Party Leader during a disputed National Delegates Convention.

The fallout has exposed deep divisions within the party, with the Linda Mwananchi faction—comprising Osotsi, Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

They have been holding parallel meetings and openly opposing President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.