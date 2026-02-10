Barasa slams deputy governor's 2027 bid as Bungoma succession battle begins

Audio By Vocalize

Kilili MP Didmus Barasa during a rally in Bungoma. [File, Standard]

Bungoma’s 2027 gubernatorial race is beginning to take shape, with Kimilili MP and gubernatorial aspirant Didmus Barasa launching a scathing attack on Deputy Governor Jenipher Mbatiany’s leadership credentials.

This comes barely a week after she declared her intention to vie for the county’s top seat.

Speaking during a public forum at Kapsokwony market in Mt Elgon on Monday, Barasa dismissed Mbatiany’s bid, arguing that her tenure as deputy governor has been marked by stalled development projects and weak advocacy for the region, she is expected to represent at the county executive level.

Barasa said Mbatiany, who was appointed by Governor Kenneth Lusaka, should take collective responsibility for what he termed as failures of the current county administration, particularly in Mt Elgon.

He faulted her for allegedly failing to push for key projects, despite holding a strategic position in county leadership.

“There are key projects in Mt Elgon that have stalled under her watch. As deputy governor, she is the eye of Mt Elgon in the county government and should have been at the forefront in pushing for development in this region,” Barasa said.

The legislator cited the stalled construction of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus, persistent shortages of medicines in public health facilities and the Sh33 million Chemoge High Altitude Training Centre project, which he said has remained incomplete for more than a decade.

“A project like Chemoge High Altitude Training Centre has stalled since 2013, then you call yourself a leader from Mt Elgon?” he posed.

Mbatiany, who previously served as a Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson and a gender advisor before her appointment as deputy governor, has defended her bid, saying her experience in county leadership has equipped her with the skills and maturity needed to lead Bungoma.

However, Barasa maintained that her candidature was being promoted by political actors keen on dividing the Mt Elgon vote, urging residents to reject what he said was divisive politics ahead of the next general election.

The Kimilili MP also turned his criticism to Governor Lusaka, who is serving his final term, urging him to retire from elective politics together with his deputy once their tenure ends.

He made the remarks while addressing mourners at the burial of Kibabii University Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Maeni, Kimilili Constituency.

“Please, Governor Lusaka, once you complete your term, exit together with your deputy,” Barasa said.

Barasa further criticised the county government over the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) school feeding programme, saying the initiative, which was launched with much publicity, has since collapsed.

“The deputy governor was spearheading the ECDE porridge programme in Bungoma, but it has flopped and learners are no longer benefiting,” he said.

Amid the political jabs, Barasa highlighted ongoing and planned development initiatives in his constituency, announcing that President William Ruto is expected to tour Kimilili in March to launch a newly constructed Huduma Centre and officially grant national status to Matili Technical Training Institute.

The legislature said the new Huduma Centre will ease access to government services for residents of Kimilili, Mt Elgon and Tongaren constituencies, who have for years been forced to travel to Bungoma town.

Barasa also promised that if elected governor, he would prioritise infrastructure development, including the long-delayed tarmacking of the Kapsokwony–Kimilili road, and complete projects he said have been repeatedly used as campaign tools.