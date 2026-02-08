MP Wamboka dismisses Wetang'ula's 2032 talk, pushes Luhya presidential bid for 2027

MP wamboka during the bursary launch in Bumula on Friday. [Juliet Omelo,Standard ]

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has poured cold water on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s reported interest in the 2032 presidential race, describing it as familiar political rhetoric unsupported by a clear or credible roadmap to State House.

Wamboka argued that Wetang’ula, a long-serving politician, has repeatedly expressed presidential ambitions in past election cycles without building a national campaign capable of attracting broad-based support beyond his regional base.

The DAP-K legislator made the remarks at Bumula Girls High School during the disbursement of bursary cheques to vulnerable students, an event he said underscored his administration’s commitment to education access in the constituency.

Wamboka revealed that leaders allied to his political camp are already laying the groundwork to front a Luhya presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election to challenge President William Ruto.

He insisted the community must move from the political sidelines to the centre of national leadership contests.

“The Luhya nation cannot afford to miss the ballot in 2027. We are going to front a candidate to challenge President Ruto. Let Wetang’ula and Mudavadi plan their 2032 bids,” Wamboka said

The Mp added that the community has both the numbers and leadership depth to mount a serious presidential campaign.

He further cast doubt on the prospects of Wetang’ula or Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi succeeding President Ruto, arguing that the Head of State has his own succession calculations and already has a deputy positioning himself as a potential heir.

“There is no way President Ruto can leave the presidency to Wetang’ula as he claims. Other communities are also scheming to lead this country, and Ruto has his own succession plans,” Wamboka said. Bumula MP Jack Wamboka addressing parents, locals and teachers at Bumula girls secondary school during the issuance of bursary cheques to vulnerable students.[Juliet Omelo,Standard]

At the same time, he urged Bumula voters to grant him a second term, taking a swipe at his predecessor, accusing him of neglecting education support during his tenure.

He also accused some governors of attempting to wrest control of the fund from MPs despite what he described as clear evidence of its impact at the constituency level.

“Governors receive billions of shillings, but when you walk around these constituencies, you can clearly see what NG-CDF funds have been able to do. I appreciate the Court of Appeal ruling. Now MPs will work even harder to support development in their constituencies,” he said.

However, the legislator challenged President Ruto to ensure equitable distribution of development projects, arguing that Bungoma County had been sidelined, particularly in road infrastructure.

He contrasted heavily funded projects such as the Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi and the Nairobi Expressway with stalled roads in Bungoma, including the Mungatsi–Musikoma Road.

“Development must be balanced. Bungoma should not be left behind while other regions continue to benefit,” Wamboka said.