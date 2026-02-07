Bungoma deputy governor Janepher Mbatiany enters crowded race to succeed Lusaka

Governor Lusaka with his deputy Janepher Mbatiany in Bungoma during a past event. [File, Standard]

Bungoma Deputy Governor Janepher Mbatiany has declared interest in succeeding her boss, Governor Kenneth Lusaka, in 2027.

Mbatiany's announcement had set the stage for a high-stakes succession battle as Governor Lusaka prepares to exit county politics at the end of his second and final term.

She indicated that she will seek the seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, positioning herself as a continuity candidate anchored on experience, stability, and development gains achieved under the current administration.

Mbatiany praised Governor Lusaka’s leadership and confirmed the latter's plans to pursue national politics, saying the county is ready for a seamless transition. With years of hands-on experience in county governance, Mbatiany said her bid is focused on consolidating development gains, expanding service delivery, and unlocking new economic opportunities for Bungoma residents.

Her declaration could instantly reshape the 2027 race, signalling the beginning of early alignments and party mobilization in a county expected to be a key political battleground.

Others in the race include Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who is keen on shifting his political base from the capital city to his ancestral land. Wanyonyi has vowed to bring a transformational agenda rooted in integrity, inclusivity, and innovation.

His leadership is driven by a desire to uplift every mwananchi and make Bungoma a hub of opportunity and development, according to his political handlers and supporters on the ground.

Wanyonyi, a younger brother of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, seeks to empower youth and women.

He also promises to guarantee locals access to clean piped water and upgrade rural roads for better trade and services on top of promoting transparent leadership.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa (UDA), a close ally of President William Ruto and affiliated with the UDA, believes that his development track record and being closer to the people will help him clinch the county top job.

He has invested in infrastructure development in schools and roads and has been outstanding with his ability to pull crowds and resonate with the people.

Former governor Wycliffe Wangamati is also eyeing a comeback but he will have to contend with the newcomers, some of them well-endowed with resources and who appear to have a huge appeal to the people.

Others are Zachariah Baraza, a businessman, and Philanthropist Enock Opara, who hails from Lutungu village in Kanduyi Constituency. Opara argues that Bungoma residents deserve leadership that is responsive to their daily struggles like fees and quality health care for their children.

"If elected, my administration would prioritise strengthening Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) infrastructure, improving road network and access to quality education for needy learners," he noted.

Political analysts interviewed believe that personal brilliance, political network, resources and party politics could determine who will have the final laugh in the anticipated tight race come 2027.