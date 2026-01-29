Fear grips Matisi as gang attack kills man, injures residents

Fear has gripped Matisi informal settlement in Trans Nzoia County following a rise in violent attacks by criminal gangs.

The gang, armed with knives and metal rods launch their attacks in the evenings.

The latest attack claimed the life of a middle-aged man identified as Fredrick Subai, who was stabbed in the spine on Tuesday evening.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the area.

According to his widow, Ruth Naliaka, Subai was attacked while walking home from St. Kizito Matisi Catholic Church, where he had attended choir practice.

“My husband had just finished choir rehearsal and was on his way home when he was ambushed. He did not deserve to die like this. He has left me with one child, and I don’t know how we will survive.” Naliaka said, struggling to hold back tears.

The attack also left three other residents injured. One of them, Douglas Wasike, sustained a stab wound to his hand and is currently receiving treatment.

“Security in this area has completely collapsed. We are poor people trying to make an honest living, but we cannot even walk freely in the evening without fearing for our lives.” Wasike told The Standard.

Residents claim that the gangs operate with impunity, taking advantage of poorly lit streets and limited police presence. They say the attacks have become frequent, forcing many to stay indoors after dusk.

A relative of the deceased, Mary Wamalwa, joined other residents in calling on security agencies to urgently intervene.

“We are pleading with the government to hear our cries. Police patrols should be increased, especially in the evening and at night. We cannot continue burying our loved ones.” Wamalwa said.

Local leaders echoed the residents’ concerns, warning that continued insecurity could further destabilize the area if immediate action is not taken.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Wamalwa Kijana Referral Hospital mortuary as police launch investigations into the incident. No arrests had been made by the time of publishing.

Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, while speaking in Kobos, said the new Anti-Narcotics Unit would target gangs and crime hotspots, vowing that the government would not relent in the fight against insecurity.