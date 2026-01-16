Wave of crimes exposes glaring gaps in security

Police officers in Vihiga County have launched investigations into violent crimes in the region. [File, Standard]

In the last two months, cases of insecurity have risen sharply in Vihiga County, triggering fear and anxiety among residents.

This follows a series of violent crimes that have exposed serious security lapses across the region.

In the latest incident, a police officer guarding the Vihiga County Assembly was attacked, seriously injured, and had his firearm stolen in a daring night raid.

The officer was attacked in the middle of the night on Tuesday while on duty at the county assembly premises. Vihiga County Commissioner Peter Maina confirmed the incident, describing it as a grave security breach.

Mr Maina said the officer was manning the assembly premises together with a colleague when unknown assailants struck. The two officers had split duties, with one patrolling the compound while the other guarded the gate.

“We have a criminal incident where our police officer guarding the Vihiga County Assembly premises was attacked and his firearm stolen. His colleague later found him lying in a pool of blood, grimacing in pain, with his gun missing,” Maina said.

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital in Kisumu where he is receiving specialised treatment.

Police officers, including those from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have since launched investigations and a manhunt for the attackers.

The attack came just hours after two decomposing bodies were discovered dumped in a septic tank in Mbale town, behind a commercial building only a few metres from Mbale Police Station.

One of the bodies was identified as that of Humphrey Mbarang’a, a 43-year-old casual worker who had been missing since December 24, 2025.

The second body, a female one, is yet to be identified.

Mbihi Sub-location assistant chief Alex Omenda said residents noticed a foul smell and raised alarm, prompting police to retrieve the bodies with the help of the Vihiga County emergency response team.

In separate incidents within the last week, a boda boda operator was found murdered in the Chavakali area, with his motorcycle stolen.

Similar cases have been reported in the county, with boda boda riders being targeted..

Residents now fear that an organised criminal gang is behind the attacks, forcefully stealing motorcycles and killing riders in the process. In the last two months alone, several boda boda riders and businesspeople have been killed.