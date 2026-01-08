Luhya community is not ready for presidency, Lusaka says

Governor Kenneth Lusaka addressing the media at County headquarters. [File, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka says leaders from Western region have agreed with President William Ruto to prioritise the completion of all pledged development projects in the region ahead of the next general election.

Speaking in Tongaren, Lusaka noted that clearing pending presidential pledges, particularly key road projects already underway, will be critical in consolidating political support for President Ruto in the vote-rich Western region.

“Western is a vote-rich region and our people are ready to fully support President Ruto. What they are asking for is simple: that all pledged projects, including major roads, are completed,” Lusaka noted, adding that the delivery of tangible development will significantly boost the President’s re-election prospects.

He accused opposition leaders of failing to present a clear development agenda for the Mulembe nation, instead engaging in what he termed as empty rhetoric that does not address the region’s real needs.

“For years, Western lagged behind in development because of prolonged opposition. It is now time for the region to reap the benefits of being in government. Once the projects are completed, the opposition will have little political ground to stand on in the region ,” Lusaka said.

Speaking at a separate event, Lusaka noted that the Luhya community should forget about the 2027 presidential bid but focus on 2032. He further observed that with no formidable challenger emerging from the region to face President Ruto, Western leaders and residents are better placed to rally behind him as preparations for the 2027 elections gather pace.

“For anyone to beat President Ruto in 2027, you must have both political and financial muscle. Tell me, among our Luhya brothers and sisters, who has the financial capacity to run a nationwide campaign and create political euphoria across the country? Posed Lusaka.

The governor maintained that the most viable option for the Luhya community is to align with President Ruto’s leadership, consolidate influence within government, and build the necessary political and economic strength ahead of the 2032 succession politics.

“The best we can do now is to work with President Ruto, gain experience, resources and national networks so that when he retires in 2032, the Mulembe nation will be ready to take a serious shot at the presidency,” he said.

Lusaka described the strategy as a calculated move rather than surrender, noting that premature ambition could harm the community’s long-term interests. “A tactical retreat is not cowardice; it is a strategy in war. Let us not mislead our people and end up performing miserably,” he cautioned.

The governor, who also serves as the Western Kenya coordinator for President Ruto’s re-election campaign, expressed confidence that the Head of State would secure a second term in 2027.

He further cited historical precedents to support his argument, pointing to the late Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa’s unsuccessful presidential bid.

“Even the late Wamalwa Kijana vied and lost because he lacked the necessary financial and political muscle,” Lusaka said.