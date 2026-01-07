Government launches Sh1.9b Last Mile project to bring power to 27,000 homes

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi during the launch of sh 1.9 billion last mile connectivity project in Bungoma [Juliet Omelo]

At least 27,000 households in Bungoma County are set to be connected to electricity under the government’s Last Mile Connectivity Programme, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has announced.

The CS said the government has allocated Sh1.9 billion to facilitate the electricity connections across the county as part of efforts to achieve universal access to power.

Speaking at Wabukhonyi Village in Webuye East Constituency during the launch of the programme, Wandayi noted that many residents of Bungoma County have lived without electricity for decades, stressing that the government is intensifying efforts to bridge the energy access gap.

He acknowledged that the allocated funds may not be sufficient to connect all households but assured residents that the ministry will seek additional funding in the next financial year to expand coverage.

“Although the allocated funds may not be sufficient to connect all households, the ministry will seek additional funding in the next financial year to expand electricity coverage,” Wandayi said.

The Cabinet Secretary further announced that the ministry has set aside Sh6 million to purchase and install a 650 KVA transformer at Bungoma County Referral Hospital (BCRH) within the next two weeks.

He noted that the installation will enable the hospital to efficiently operate heavy medical equipment and ease the financial burden on patients who currently travel to Eldoret and other towns to access specialised medical services. Energy CS Opiyo wandayi inspects electric connectivity in a household in Bungoma. [Juliet Omelo]

“The ministry has set aside KSh6 million to purchase and install a 650 KVA transformer at Bungoma County Referral Hospital within the next two weeks. This will enable the hospital to operate heavy medical equipment efficiently and reduce the cost burden for patients who travel to Eldoret and other towns for specialised services,” he stated.

The CS also revealed that the Webuye power substation is slated for an upgrade to address frequent power outages in the area.

“We are also planning to upgrade the Webuye power substation to minimise frequent power outages in the area,” he added.

Additionally, the CS disclosed that the government is in the process of establishing a power generation station at Nabuyole Waterfall, which is expected to generate over 40 megawatts of electricity upon completion.

He said the project will create employment opportunities for the youth during and after construction while significantly stabilising the electricity supply in the region.

“The project will create employment opportunities for the youth and will significantly strengthen and stabilise the electricity supply in the region,” he affirmed.

Webuye East Member of Parliament Martin Wanyonyi Pepela welcomed the initiative, saying improved access to electricity will spur economic growth, enhance security, and create job opportunities, particularly for young people.

He noted that insecurity in parts of the constituency has been aggravated by poor lighting, expressing optimism that the new electricity connections will help deter criminal activities.

As part of the electrification exercise, the Cabinet Secretary also toured Musembe and Nasianda areas in Kimilili Constituency.