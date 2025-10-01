Natembeya reshuffles cabinet in strategic realignment of key dockets

DAP-K Deputy Party Leader and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya with supporters during a Nairobi press briefing on August 12, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has reshuffled his cabinet, reassigning key portfolios in his government.

The reshuffle is part of an ongoing restructuring effort aimed at injecting new energy into the county’s leadership and streamlining operations and boosting service delivery.

Newly appointed CEC for Public Service Management (PSM), Robert Wamalwa, has been transferred to head the Department of Water and Environment.

In a corresponding move, Kerio Lorot, also a recent appointee, has been shifted from Water and Environment to take over the Health docket, a crucial portfolio that was previously held by Sam Ojwang'.

Ojwang now returns to oversee the PSM department.

“These changes are meant to enhance efficiency and ensure that the right people are in the right places,” Governor Natembeya said during a staff prayer event held on Tuesday.

The reshuffle comes amid ongoing evaluations of cabinet performance, with several County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) expressing interest in renewing their contracts.

Notably, Roads CECM Chanelle Kittony is the only member who has not shown interest in retaining her post.

The County Assembly has confirmed that Zablon Obiri’s name has been submitted for vetting as Kittony’s potential replacement.

However, Natembeya remained tight-lipped on whether the remaining five CECMs would be retained.

While addressing county staff, Natembeya emphasized the importance of public service, urging employees to serve with commitment and humility.

“Only 0.3 percent of our residents work in the county government. That’s not just a statistic, it’s a privilege. Public service is about civility. Let us work without complaining so that we can improve the livelihoods of our people.” The governor said.

He also warned against misuse of office, calling on staff to uphold integrity and accountability.

As part of his efforts to boost morale, the he directed the PSM department to set aside space at the new county headquarters for a chapel, providing staff a dedicated place for prayer and reflection.

“This will remind us that we are servants first, leaders second,” he added.