Why DAP-K is threatening to 'divorce' Gachagua's DCP

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa(centre) and his Deputy Wafula Wamunyinyi(left) welcome Seth Panyako(right) to vie for the Malava Parliamentary Seat in the November 2025 By-Election. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Malava parliamentary by-election threatens to split the united opposition after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leaders issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) to withdraw its candidate or walk out.

Speaking after DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the November 27 by-election, Kakamega DAP-K chairperson Patrick Butichi demanded the withdrawal of Edgar Busiega, accusing the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua-led party of sowing division within the opposition by fielding its own candidate.