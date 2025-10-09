×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why DAP-K is threatening to 'divorce' Gachagua's DCP

By Bernard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Oct. 9, 2025
Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa(centre) and his Deputy Wafula Wamunyinyi(left) welcome Seth Panyako(right) to vie for the Malava Parliamentary Seat in the November 2025 By-Election. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Malava parliamentary by-election threatens to split the united opposition after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leaders issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) to withdraw its candidate or walk out.

Speaking after DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the November 27 by-election, Kakamega DAP-K chairperson Patrick Butichi demanded the withdrawal of Edgar Busiega, accusing the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua-led party of sowing division within the opposition by fielding its own candidate.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Gachagua's DCP Party DAP K Wrangles DAP-K Party
.

Latest Stories

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
26 mins ago
KPA workers split amid demand for pay increase
National
By Patrick Beja
26 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
Education
By Standard Team
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
By Michael Ndonye 26 mins ago
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
By Brian Otieno 26 mins ago
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
By Standard Team 26 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 26 mins ago
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved