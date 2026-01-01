Wanga and Magwanga rift to tilt Homa Bay political ground ahead of 2027

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga receive a consignment of drugs. [File, Standa]

The fallout between Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, is expected to trigger political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

There is uncertainty among the people of Homa Bay over whether Wanga and Magwanga will continue working together in 2026 amid escalating political tension.

Since the 2022 General Election, many governors and their deputies have been at loggerheads. However, Homa Bay had for a long time been cited as a county where the governor and her deputy enjoyed a cordial relationship.

It has now emerged that internal wrangles had been simmering between the two leaders.

Political observers began noticing the differences during the 2025 Devolution Conference, which was held at Homa Bay High School in August last year, when Wanga failed to introduce Magwanga while delivering her official speech.

Instead, the deputy governor was introduced by the Council of Governors’ chairman, Mohammed Abdullahi, who took to the podium after Wanga.

Observers began questioning whether the incident was inadvertent or deliberate.

About three months later, the Kasipul parliamentary by-election exposed the differences between the two leaders.

While Wanga backed ODM’s Boyd Were, her deputy, Magwanga, openly threw his weight behind independent candidate Philip Aroko.

The deputy governor, who is a member of ODM, declared that he could not support the party candidate over claims that Boyd Were was nominated irregularly.

During the campaigns, Wanga did not criticise Magwanga’s decision.

However, after the conclusion of the election, the governor promised to deal with leaders who did not toe the line in her administration.

A few days later, she sacked Magwanga as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture. The governor also sacked the CECM for Lands, Peter Ogola, who was perceived to be Magwanga’s ally in the cabinet.

Magwanga, in a press statement, said that his office had been locked, affecting service delivery.

With the absence of former ODM leader Raila Odinga, political analysts say the feud between the two leaders could result in a new political realignment.

Political analyst George Mboya argued that Raila previously intervened and provided direction that helped quell such tensions.

Mboya predicted that Magwanga and his supporters would unite against Wanga. On the other hand, he said the governor perceives her deputy as a threat to her administration and may continue to make his work difficult.

“There are those who feel that Wanga is wrong for waging a war against Magwanga. On the other hand, some feel that Wanga is right. These are politicians who know how to form political alliances, and with the absence of Raila, there will be a new political realignment in Homa Bay County politics,” he said.

Mboya added that Homa Bay residents should now expect changes in the political landscape.

“Such realignment may surprise many people. ODM is strong in Homa Bay, but it will not be as strong as it used to be. Let our people prepare for change,” Mboya said.

Lawyer Kennedy Ondiek argued that political realignment would only occur if Magwanga decides to run for governor.

“There will only be political realignment if Magwanga decides to join the gubernatorial race. However, it may be difficult for him to challenge Wanga, considering the outcome of the recently concluded Kasipul by-election,” Ondiek said.

He added that the discord between Wanga and Magwanga was irreparable.

“What now remains for Magwanga is to keep quiet and earn a salary, or he may opt to resign. But the chances of mending their relationship are very minimal,” Ondiek said.

Kasipul politician Newton Ogada argued that the feud between the two leaders had been exacerbated by the dishonouring of the gubernatorial pact brokered ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Events have unfolded in this county as if Magwanga was appointed by Governor Wanga as her deputy, yet that is not the case. Magwanga should be respected,” Ogada said.

Karachuonyo ODM Chairman George Maigo said they still expect Magwanga to resign.

Maigo said they had identified Magwanga as a leader who does not support the party’s ideologies.

“It is clear that Magwanga is not with us as a party. But we are giving him more time to resign so that another person can be appointed deputy governor in Homa Bay,” Maigo said.

He accused Magwanga of going against the party constitution by supporting an opponent.

“The party constitution is very clear. He knows he abrogated the party rules; hence, he cannot be on the ODM ticket as a deputy governor in 2027,” Maigo said.