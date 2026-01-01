×
Prime suspect in Ang'ata Barrikoi killing arrested

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 1, 2026
Emurua Dikirr Mp Johanna Ngeno with residents of Angata Barrikoi, on April 29, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Detectives from the Operations Action Team (OAT) have arrested Joshua Nkabash Sakuyiai, the prime suspect in the murder of 35-year-old Charles Korir, who was shot dead on August 13, 2025, in Ang’ata Barrikoi.

On the night of the incident, residents reported hearing gunfire near Loliondo Farm in the Mashangwa area along the Ngeendalel–Mashangwa Road

"Police rushed to the scene and found Korir with two gunshot wounds to the head, believed to have been fired at close range," DCI stated on its X platform.

Investigations established that the victim was ambushed by a gang of about eight armed men, who later escaped through a sugarcane farm towards Migori County. 

Korir’s body was moved to Kilgoris Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

A manhunt was initiated, leading to Sakuyiai’s arrest in Lolgorian on December 31, 2025, following forensic clues. 

"He was later arraigned at the Kilgoris Law Courts and granted bail of Sh100,000, which he was unable to raise, resulting in his remand at Lolgorian Police Station," DCI added.

The case will be mentioned on January 13, 2026, as officers continue to track down the remaining suspects still at large.

On Tuesday, a police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit Lancas Tubula was arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Soita at the Nakuru Law Courts after being linked to the murder.

