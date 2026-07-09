Masara, Yala and Aluor Girls book volleyball semifinals in Nyanza games

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St Mary's Yala in action against Mobamba during the Nyanza Region volleyball finals at Homabay High School on June 9, 2026. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Migori County champions Masara Boys and Siaya County heavyweights Aluor Girls became the first teams to glide into the 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary School volleyball semifinals following their stellar performances in their opening two matches played at Homa Bay High School.

Masara Boys kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Udira on Wednesday afternoon where they won the opening two sets 25-22 and 25-23 respectively before Udira attempted a comabck with a 25-22 third set dominance.

However, Masara sealed their win with a 25-23 fourth set win to pick their first win.

On Thursday, Masara worked out their errors to dominate Gesiaga 3-0 with successive set wins of 25-17, 25-23 and 26-24.

Masara will be joined by Siaya champions St Mary’s School Yala who easily saw off Mobamba 3-0 (25-15,25-16 and 25-14). They also defeated Oriwo 3-0.

Other results saw Maseno School ran over Oriwo 3-0 (25-23, 25-15 and 25-19) while Gesiaga defeated Tom Mboya 3-1.

In girls’ volleyball, Aluor Girls edged out former champions Nyakach Girls 3-0 (25-15, 25-16 and 25-23) before humbling Saye 3-0 with dominant set wins off 25-12, 25-14 and 25—6 to reach the last four.

Nyakach Girls on the other hand bounced back from their opening match defeat to edge out Kameji 3-0 (25-18, 25-19 and 25-21).

Other results saw Saye edge out Kameji 3-1, Asumbi defeat Sironga 3-0, and Nyakongo edge Moteiribe 3-0.