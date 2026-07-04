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Pipeline and KCB take lead in KVF play-offs

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jul. 4, 2026
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Chema Volleyball Club's Kennedy Mungo and Mayen Mach during their match against Kenya Prison at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s National League champions Kenya Pipeline and former holders KCB Bank yesterday won their respective matches to take the lead in the best-of-three series

Pipeline, who are looking to successfully defend their title, dismissed rivals the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in straight sets in the ongoing semi-final play-offs at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

KCB defeated Kenya Prisons 3-1 in the battle of former champions. The sides will clash again today in game two with the Oilers and the bankers seeking a 2-0 lead to set the stage for an explosive final series.

However, the sleuths and wardresses will be out to win game two, level the score and stretch the series to the decisive third duels. Having ended the regular season unbeaten, the oil merchants extended their flawless run with an impressive show against the investigators who have only beaten them once since their league debut in 2018.

Pipeline were favourites going into the encounter, and they proved that, indeed, they are currently in top form as they took the first set 25-17. They controlled the second amid resistance from DCI, who were looking to level the score and push for a game one win. Nonetheless, the oilers remained solid to win the set 25-21 and take a 2-0 advantage.

Set three was tightly contested as DCI fought gallantly in a bid to salvage the game. However, their efforts were thwarted by a resolute Pipeline side that was determined to snatch the lead without dropping a set. The Oilers outlasted the sleuths to take the set 28-26 and close in on a final slot.

KCB Bank, who are looking to recapture the title they lost last season, had a good start against familiar foes Kenya Prisons, easily grabbing the first and second sets, 25-14 and 25-18. The wardresses recovered to win the third set 25-21, but the bankers dashed their hopes of by taking the fourth set 25-22.

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Related Topics

KVF Women National League Kenya Volleyball Federation KCB Volleyball
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