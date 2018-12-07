dci-reveals-faces-of-two-women-notorious-for-robberies-outside-banks

SUMMARY “Look at them keenly. If you’re a victim, kindly make a report at your nearest Police Station..." Last week, the National Police Service also revealed the face of a man who masterminds ATM robberies in the CBD

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday revealed faces of a gang of four who have been robbing people outside banks.

The four include Hadija Karimi, Josephine Wambui, Peter Karigo and Patrick Kinuthia. ​

“A gang of four that has been waylaying people coming from banks & robbing them of their hard earned cash & other valuables were early today arrested in Kajiado County.

See Also: Why this post by DCI has got Kenyans talking





“Look at them keenly. If you’re a victim, kindly make a report at your nearest Police Station or @DCI_Kenya HQs,” wrote the DCI.





See Also: Police arrest one of their own over theft of car at station

Last week, the National Police Service also revealed the face of a man who masterminds ATM robberies and daylight muggings in the Nairobi CBD.

Through posts seen on Social Media, the police asked members of public to be wary of one Godfrey Sangare who was once arrested for robbery with violence but was released on bail.

See Also: DCI officers shoot in the air to aid colleagues escape EACC arrest

“Members of the public are cautioned to be wary of the following suspects led by one Godfrey Sangare Ambani, who masterminds daylight muggings within the CBD and robbery of clients who have just withdrawn money from their banks.





“Ambani was arrested by our officers on 19th October after being captured on CCTV robbing a man shortly after he had stepped out of a bank, but he was released on cash bail,” said the police.





