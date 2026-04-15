Blow to DPP as court rejects bid to close Kidero's Sh58 million graft case

Court declares DPP Renson Ingonga’s application misconceived, ill-advised, and misleading, and ordered the matter to proceed to full trial. [File, Standard]

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court has rejected attempts by the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga to prematurely close the Sh58 million graft case against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and 15 others.

Magistrate Celesa Okore declared the DPP’s application misconceived, ill-advised, and misleading, and ordered the matter to proceed to full trial.