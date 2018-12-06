Uhuru: Uncle Moody Awori is the guy, I am tired of young thieves (Video)

SUMMARY President Uhuru has weighed in on the appointment of former Vice President Moody Awori as a member of the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund board Speaking in Nairobi at a function of Kenya Commercial Bank’s 2jiajiri programme on Thursday, Uhuru defended the appointment, saying said Awori will ensure that money is not stolen at the Sports Fund board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has weighed in on the appointment of former Vice President Moody Awori as a member of the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund board.

Speaking in Nairobi at a function of Kenya Commercial Bank’s 2jiajiri programme on Thursday, Uhuru defended the appointment, saying Awori will ensure that money is not stolen at the Sports Fund board. ​

President Uhuru’s response came after Kenyans on social media complained that many young people are jobless following such decisions.

“I could see yesterday in different platforms people complaining about my choice of a 91-year old Awori to look after the youth’s sports fund; the people complaining should put themselves in my shoes.

“If you see how young people we have trusted with positions steal public money, its rather I appoint somebody like Awori whom I am sure will protect your money to ensure intended developments and services get back to the people…leave me alone. People should stop making noise and let me do my work,” he said.





In a Gazette notice dated November 28, Treasury CS Henry Rotich said that the board will be made up of five Principal Secretaries from the ministries of Education, Arts, Health, National Treasury and Sports.

Awori will work alongside five other members headed by Athletics Kenya boss Jackson Tuwei.

In October, President Uhuru reiterated his determination to curb graft in the country.

During Mashujaa Day celebrations, the President hailed gains made in taming runway impunity and challenged institutions to stretch themselves a little further to eradicate corruption.

He ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to enact regulations and guidelines that would enable all investigative agencies to access Wealth Declarations of all State and Public Officers.

