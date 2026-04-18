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Judges raise concern over lawyers use of AI in cases

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 18, 2026

From using Chat GPT as a reference to using drafting cases and source authorities, Judges are now raising an alarm over the use of Artificial Intelligence in court.

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Artificial Intelligence Chat GPT Justice Kizito Magare Justice Bahati Mwamuye
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