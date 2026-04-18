Decisional independence is not a shield for abandnment of reason

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Judicial officers [File, Standard]

Judicial officers have, over time, developed a remarkably effective reflex when they face scrutiny before the Judicial Service Commission. A judge accused of producing a decision that the record cannot support will, with considerable regularity, retreat behind the principle of decisional independence, arguing that his assessment of the evidence, his weighing of competing legal considerations, and ultimately his conclusion, are matters of internal decisional independence that no disciplinary body may examine without trespassing on his constitutional freedom to decide. It is a powerful defence. It is also in the hands of a corrupt or incompetent judge.

From the outset, a distinction must be drawn. Judicial independence and decisional independence are related but fundamentally different concepts. Judicial independence is an external shield. It protects the institution of the judiciary and judicial officers from interference by the

Executive, the Legislature, powerful litigants, and organised political interests. It ensures that a judge who rules against the State does so without fear of consequence, and that a judge who finds against a well-resourced party does so without reprisal. That protection is constitutionally entrenched under Article 160, and nothing in this article seeks to diminish it.

Decisional independence, by contrast, is internal and functional. It is the judge's freedom to reason through the facts, the issues, and the applicable law before him and arrive at his own conclusion, directed by nothing other than that reasoning process. But that freedom carries an obligation that cannot be separated from it. If the judge owns his reasoning process, he is accountable for it, and the record is the instrument through which that accountability is tested.

Once a matter is before a judge, the methodology is settled and non-negotiable. He must establish the facts from the evidence, identify the legal issues those facts raise, locate the applicable law, and apply that law through correct reasoning to arrive at a sound conclusion. Each step must flow from the one before it, and the reasoning connecting each step must be legally coherent and traceable.

The methodology and the reasoning are inseparable. Once a judge has all the facts, all the issues, and all the applicable law before him, there is only one legitimate direction: forward, through reason, to a conclusion that those inputs can honestly support. A judge who arrives somewhere else must explain how he got there, and the record must be capable of providing that explanation.

A compromised judge works backwards. The conclusion is fixed first, and the reasoning is built around it. The problem is that he is rarely incompetent. He knows the law. He knows how a sound judgment reads and what it must contain. He will cite the right provisions, follow the correct sequence, and produce a decision that, read in isolation, appears entirely regular.

The fraud is not in the form but in the substance. He has selected the facts that serve him, ignored or minimised the evidence that does not, and applied the law not to reach the conclusion it compels but to justify the conclusion he has already reached. The judgment passes the surface test.

It is only when it is read against the totality of the evidence on record, and the law applied to that evidence, that it gives way. The test the JSC must apply is whether the conclusion holds when measured against the full record, and whether the reasoning that connects the methodology to that conclusion is legally tenable. When it does not, something other than reason produced the outcome, and decisional independence cannot be its answer.

When a judge appears before the JSC and invokes decisional independence, the Commission must ask whether the judge rendered his decision through the established methodology and whether he applied legal reasoning that the record supports at every step from the facts to the conclusion. If the answer is no, only two explanations are available. Either the judge lacked the capacity to apply the methodology and reason correctly from it, which is incompetence. Or he had the capacity but directed it elsewhere, which is corruption. In both cases, decisional independence is not a defence, because in both cases the internal freedom it protects was never exercised. Decisional independence is the freedom to reason. It is not the freedom to abandon reason.

The companion defence is the right of appeal. If the litigant is aggrieved, let him go to the Court of Appeal. This response is legally accurate and practically untenable. Appeal corrects the error for the litigant but does nothing to hold the judge accountable for producing it. More acutely, consider the litigant who has been denied a stay of execution while his appeal is pending and watches his property go under the auctioneer's hammer before the Court of Appeal can intervene. The wrong decision did not merely inconvenience him. It ruined him. The right of appeal, arriving after the auction, is a remedy that came too late to be a remedy at all.

The JSC must move beyond counting complaints and develop a rigorous methodology for evaluating judicial reasoning against the record. A systematic analysis of a judge's decisions by examining the consistency between findings of fact and the evidence on record, the coherence of the legal reasoning with the authorities cited in its support, and the logical connection between the identified issues and the ultimate conclusion would reveal a pattern of disconnected methodology and legal reasoning that points to a compromised decisional independence. Decisional independence belongs to the judge who exercises it. A judge who does not reason has nothing to invoke.