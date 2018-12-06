+ Post your Story

JKUAT warns students over possible cholera outbreak
By Fredrick Oginga | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 09:39 EAT
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Techno
JKUAT has warned its students of a possible cholera outbreak after a number of incidents of cholera were reported in Juja

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has warned its students of a possible cholera outbreak after a number of incidents of cholera were reported in Juja.

In a statement issued on Sunday last week, the institution’s acting chief medical officer; RW Mugo urged students to stop buying hawked food and report any suspicious cases.

The cholera outbreak alert was issued after reports emerged in a section of the media indicating a mother and three children had been admitted with the deadly disease at Thika Level Five.

