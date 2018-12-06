jkuat-warns-students-over-possible-cholera-outbreak

SUMMARY JKUAT has warned its students of a possible cholera outbreak after a number of incidents of cholera were reported in Juja

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has warned its students of a possible cholera outbreak after a number of incidents of cholera were reported in Juja.



​

In a statement issued on Sunday last week, the institution’s acting chief medical officer; RW Mugo urged students to stop buying hawked food and report any suspicious cases.

See Also: Court orders arrest of 30 students in sex party

The cholera outbreak alert was issued after reports emerged in a section of the media indicating a mother and three children had been admitted with the deadly disease at Thika Level Five.

