+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Prisoner undergoes surgery after phone gets stuck in rectum
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 01, 2018 at 10:40 EAT
prisoner-undergoes-surgery-after-phone-gets-stuck-in-rectum
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

He underwent surgery and the hospital’s medical superintendent Kagona Gitau revealed that he is in stable condition

The inmate is set to face disciplinary action once he fully recovers

An inmate at Manyani Maximum Security Prison underwent surgery this week to remove a mobile phone that was stuck in his rectum.

It is believed that the inmate was trying to conceal the gadget from prison authorities but he experienced severe abdominal pain, forcing him to admit what he had done.

Upon arrival at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, doctors conducted an x-ray and it revealed that the gadget was stuck in his lower abdomen.

See Also: VIDEO: Street thief dressed in school uniform faces angry mob in CBD

He underwent surgery and the hospital’s medical superintendent Kagona Gitau revealed that he is in stable condition.

Cases of mobile phones in prisons are not new in the country.

Some of the inmates often resort to cunning ways of getting money from unsuspecting members of the public who end up sending them money.

They mostly pose as agents of giant mobile service providers or betting firms and inform victims that they have won huge sums of money.

The inmate is set to face disciplinary action once he fully recovers.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Inmate
Mobile phone
rectum
surgery
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
two-refugees-win-community-run

Sports

Two refugees win community run

By Lorna Komba | Sat 01 Dec 2018 12:04pm

prisoner-undergoes-surgery-after-phone-gets-stuck-in-rectum

News

Prisoner undergoes surgery after phone gets stuck in rectum

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 01 Dec 2018 10:40am

video-kathy-kiuna-explains-her-lavish-lifestyle-on-cnn

News

VIDEO: Kathy Kiuna explains her lavish lifestyle on CNN

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 30 Nov 2018 04:08pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng