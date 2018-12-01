prisoner-undergoes-surgery-after-phone-gets-stuck-in-rectum

SUMMARY He underwent surgery and the hospital’s medical superintendent Kagona Gitau revealed that he is in stable condition The inmate is set to face disciplinary action once he fully recovers

An inmate at Manyani Maximum Security Prison underwent surgery this week to remove a mobile phone that was stuck in his rectum.

It is believed that the inmate was trying to conceal the gadget from prison authorities but he experienced severe abdominal pain, forcing him to admit what he had done. ​

Upon arrival at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, doctors conducted an x-ray and it revealed that the gadget was stuck in his lower abdomen.

He underwent surgery and the hospital’s medical superintendent Kagona Gitau revealed that he is in stable condition.

Cases of mobile phones in prisons are not new in the country.

Some of the inmates often resort to cunning ways of getting money from unsuspecting members of the public who end up sending them money.

They mostly pose as agents of giant mobile service providers or betting firms and inform victims that they have won huge sums of money.

The inmate is set to face disciplinary action once he fully recovers.

