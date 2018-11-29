+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Chelsea manager Sarri delivers bad news to N’Golo Kante days after signing new contract
By Reuters | Updated Nov 29, 2018 at 22:28 EAT
chelsea-manager-sarri-delivers-bad-news-to-n-golo-kante-days-after-signing-new-contract
N'Golo Kante [Courtesy]
SUMMARY

Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri has delivered bad news to N’Golo Kante

Mr Sarri says Kante's role is more suited to technical players such as Jorginho and Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will not be moved back to his preferred position in central midfield as the role is more suited to technical players such as Jorginho and Cesc Fabregas, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

Kante emerged as a leading deep-lying midfielder in recent seasons, winning back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea as well as helping France claim the World Cup, but Sarri said he had to adapt to an advanced role.

“I want to play a central midfielder who is a very technical player, so for me, it’s Jorginho or Fabregas. I don’t want Kante in this position,” Sarri told reporters ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Greek side PAOK Salonika.

Chelsea head into the contest on the back of a 3-1 league defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, their first loss of the season, where Kante and Jorginho struggled to influence the game.


Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and N'Golo Kante during training. [Courtesy]

The result saw Chelsea drop to fourth in the standings and Sarri criticised 27-year-old Kante’s performance.

“Kante, in the last match, wanted to solve the match after the first 15 minutes, but in the wrong way. He lost the position, he attacked too much,” Sarri added.

“This one is not one of the best characteristics of Kante, but it was only in reaction to the difficulties. Maybe it’s only a question of time, but Kante has to stay near to Jorginho, especially when the ball is on the other side.”



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



N’Golo Kante
Jorginho
Maurizio Sarri
Cesc Fabregas
Uefa champions League
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
former-top-government-official-facing-corruption-charges-to-join-politics

Politics

Former top Government official facing corruption charges to join politics

By Standard Reporter | Thu 29 Nov 2018 10:29pm

chelsea-manager-sarri-delivers-bad-news-to-n-golo-kante-days-after-signing-new-contract

Sports

Chelsea manager Sarri delivers bad news to N’Golo Kante days after signing new contract

By Reuters | Thu 29 Nov 2018 10:28pm

mp-startles-parliament-reveals-he-is-hiv-positive

News

MP startles parliament, reveals he is HIV positive

By Reuters | Thu 29 Nov 2018 09:36pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng