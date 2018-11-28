nelson-havi-suggests-punishment-for-students-who-insulted-cs-matiang-i

SUMMARY The video did rounds on social media last week and caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta Calling on students to be disciplined and respect elders, the President said the boys are “Where they should be.”

City lawyer Nelson Havi this week commented on an incident where students from Ambira High School hurled insults at Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Amina Mohamed (Education).

Through his Twitter page, Havi downplayed the incident noting that it is not a matter that should involve the state. ​

“The boys should have been given four strokes of the cane each and ordered to uproot the biggest tree stumps in the County.

“I am sure that is what my High School Headmaster Bokasa and Provincial Education Officer Kavuludi would have decreed.





“It is not a matter to involve the State,” he wrote.



The video did rounds on social media last week and caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta who was far from pleased.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday when he presided over the Kenya Scouts Association’s Patron’s Day, Uhuru said, “Some of the things the young people are engaging in require sheer guts … telling us through insults that they are proud to have cheated in the exam.”

Calling on students to be disciplined and respect elders, the President said the boys are “Where they should be.”





“If you can brag about cheating we will show you what the State does with cheats.





