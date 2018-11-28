+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Nelson Havi suggests punishment for students who insulted CS Matiang’i
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 28, 2018 at 11:17 EAT
nelson-havi-suggests-punishment-for-students-who-insulted-cs-matiang-i
Nelson Havi, Ambira High School
SUMMARY

The video did rounds on social media last week and caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta

Calling on students to be disciplined and respect elders, the President said the boys are “Where they should be.”

City lawyer Nelson Havi this week commented on an incident where students from Ambira High School hurled insults at Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Amina Mohamed (Education).

Through his Twitter page, Havi downplayed the incident noting that it is not a matter that should involve the state.

“The boys should have been given four strokes of the cane each and ordered to uproot the biggest tree stumps in the County.

“I am sure that is what my High School Headmaster Bokasa and Provincial Education Officer Kavuludi would have decreed.


“It is not a matter to involve the State,” he wrote.

The video did rounds on social media last week and caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta who was far from pleased.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday when he presided over the Kenya Scouts Association’s Patron’s Day, Uhuru said, “Some of the things the young people are engaging in require sheer guts … telling us through insults that they are proud to have cheated in the exam.”

Calling on students to be disciplined and respect elders, the President said the boys are “Where they should be.”


“If you can brag about cheating we will show you what the State does with cheats.


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Ambira High School
Fred Matiang'i
Amina Mohamed
Nelson Havi
President Uhuru Kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
nelson-havi-suggests-punishment-for-students-who-insulted-cs-matiang-i

News

Nelson Havi suggests punishment for students who insulted CS Matiang’i

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 28 Nov 2018 11:17am

itumbi-highlights-jowie-s-misery-in-custody

News

Itumbi highlights Jowie’s misery in custody

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 28 Nov 2018 09:28am

why-people-want-to-be-locked-inside-this-prison

Weird News

Why people want to be locked inside this prison

By Mirror | Tue 27 Nov 2018 03:07pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng