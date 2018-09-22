kenyans-distance-themselves-from-uhuru-s-condolence-message

SUMMARY “Allow me to express our solidarity and support with our brothers and sisters in Tanzania..." “No words can adequately express our grief following this tragic accident."

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday condoled with Tanzanians who lost loved ones in the MV Nyerere ferry tragedy but a section of netizens was quick to remind him that he was not representing them.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya and on my own behalf, I express our most sincere condolences to my brother President John Magufuli and our dear neighbour of the United Republic of Tanzania following the tragic capsizing of MV Nyerere in the Lake Victoria Waters. ​

“No words can adequately express our grief following this tragic accident. My heart goes out to those who have lost their lives and their families.

“We, as your neighbour, are deeply heartbroken by what happened.

“Allow me to express our solidarity and support with our brothers and sisters in Tanzania, with whom we've been friends and have deep ties, and to assure them that we will lend every needed support,” read the President’s message.

This was not received positively as he was reminded of the Finance Bill 2018 that he signed to law that will see an 8 per cent VAT on all petroleum products.

Pablo Michuki Ours capsized on August 8th, we were rescued by Coastguard Maraga, but once safely ashore, we collectively jumped in again on 26th October, and Coastguard had left..

Antoh Muriithi My condolences to TZ people too.... While we are at it. On behalf of the people of my family and on my own behalf, I express my sympathies to my family following the tragic capsizing of my hard earned income in the hands of the Tax man. No words can adequately express my grief following this tragic incident. My heart goes out to those who have lost their hope and their will to live.

Chalres Ambundo I hope you are not representing me in any occasion. Imagine my poor mum in the village buying a litre of kerosene for her small lamp the same price your prince muhoho he's buying a litre of diesel, and don't forget that your prince is using my tax

Tom Kiilu Musili Dont send any condolences on my behalf. You may tax me for sending them. Me sijakutuma

Jecie Wales Just send your condolences but not on our behalf Sir. After what you did today WE as majority are heart broken by your actions. If need be we will travel to Tanzania and offer our heart felt condolences. We are not happy with you. n that means we didn't send you.

Babake Jr Kariuki I don’t think I want you to do anything on my behalf. I am on my own. All the same, on my behalf, may the affected families be comforted by God.

Joram Ichagua On behalf of who NO!NO!NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.......Apanaaa Mimi nimekataaa......my own condolences goes to the pple of Tanzania...

Peter Musembi FIRST:May they rest in peace those injured Quick Recovery and May God be with them.

Secondly; We haven not forgotten vile unatufanyia.

