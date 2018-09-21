+ Post your Story

Raila’s secretary challenges Otiende Amollo to resign from ODM party
By Kelley Boss | Updated Sep 21, 2018 at 16:57 EAT
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo
NASA leader Raila Odinga’s personal secretary Dennis Onyango has challenged Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo to resign from ODM after he posted a tweet contrary to his party’s stand on VAT charged on fuel products. 

Amollo expressed his displeasure at how the tax vote was conducted but Onyango dared him to leave the party altogether

“My Conscience is Clear! We said a Resounding No! The Speaker heard a YES! An August House Indeed!..Disgrace!” the MP tweeted. 

Onyango responded by saying: “I think you should go a step further and resign from the party and seek fresh mandate since your views are no longer consistent with those of the party.

"That would make you truly honorable."


The Rarieda lawmaker was however not shaken by the secretary’s post challenging him to write to him officially and assured him that he would resign.

“Dennis, write to me officially and I will.” He wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Omollo announced his stand on the 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) reduction and said he would vote against the Financial Bill.

However, his plans were frustrated after the bill was passed. Speaking to the Journalists outside parliament buildings, angered MPs led by Dagoretti's Simba Arati said their next move is to impeach the speaker. 

