uhuru-angers-kenyans-by-signing-finance-bill-2018-into-law

Kenyans reacted angrily after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Finance Bill 2018 into law on Friday morning.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly on Thursday but netizens condemned the manner in which the exercise was conducted, faulting speaker Justin Muturi and the Head of State. ​

Kenyans lamented the high taxes imposed on them and the debts that the country is yet to pay, adding that Kenyatta’s tenure has dug deep into their pockets.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shikutwa Shikoli: Mr. President. You have really let this Nation down by signing this bill into law. I thought by watching what happened in parliament yesterday and the reaction of your citizens on our TV stations, you will relent. Or you were asleep in statehouse the whole of yesterday?

Kiplagat Labz Tanui: It's a sad day for Kenyans but time will come when the oppressed will surmount the little energy left and say enough.

Peter Maiyo: You may as well increase the period of pregnancy from 9 months to 11 months if you've decided to increase everything, we don't care anymore nkt

Weston Kipngetich: Whichever way we look at it, you have succeeded in creating a legacy. How else will you ever forget someone who forcefully robs you in broad daylight? To cap it all he holds you upside down and shakes you to get the last coin.

Ignitious Cheiyo: Broad daylight theft... What happened yesterday is a clear indication of how shoddy this government isAnd now you have the audacity to ascent into theft?

Richard Charagu Gichuki: Housing fund is a scam. Jail those who supplied empty Mobile clinics containers I know you know them, those who are dishing out cash every weekend etc otherwise you just barking.

Masiga Okwera Silas: No Sir on this one no, you can’t do all these projects, no one has requested for them we are ok Sir ....we might be forced to the streets as a revolution mark my words

Mutua B Mutemi: The poor will never have something to call theirs as they will have to give you what they could have saved. Feeling pissed off

Daniel Gathoga: Why do you keep saying reducing the VAT on fuel from 16% to 8%? We didn't have it before, to begin with.

Florapaul Ngugi: With all due respect Sir in this, you have disappointed me, I thought you think about wanjiku but it seems I was wrong.

President Kenyatta also signed into law the Coast Guard Bill 2018 which marks an important milestone in the management and enforcement of laws in Kenya’s internal and territorial waters.

The Coast Guard Act 2018 establishes the Kenya Coast Guard Service which will be responsible for enforcing maritime security and safety, pollution control and sanitation measures as well as prosecution of offenders.

The Coast Guard Service will also be responsible for port and coastal security, search and rescue, and the protection of maritime resources including fisheries.

Present during the signing at State House, Nairobi, were Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Others were National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto.





