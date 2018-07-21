+ Post your Story

Mother leaves daughter in her room playing with skipping ropes, finds her dead minutes later
By Mirror | Updated Jul 21, 2018 at 11:43 EAT
She hanged herself by accident [COURTESY]
A devastated mum found her six-year-old daughter accidentally hanged in her bedroom after tying two skipping ropes together while playing, an inquest heard.

"Happy" and "playful" Daisy Dymyd was found by her mum in her bedroom after she had been playing with her "favourite toy"

"Happy" and "playful" Daisy Dymyd had been playing with the two skipping ropes, which the inquest heard were her "favourite toy," before the tragic accident.

Her mum Charlotte had been doing some housework for around 30 minutes when she suddenly realised it was "it was quiet upstairs."

She went to check on Daisy and made the horrifying discovery at their home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire.

Daisy was freed by her mother who started chest compressions in an attempt to revive her.


Mrs Dymyd then dialled 999 for help and the phone operator gave her instructions as she continued CPR until a paramedic arrived to take over.

Daisy was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, the hearing at Nottingham Council House heard today, Friday, July 20.

Assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, Dr Elizabeth Didcock, concluded that it was an accidental death, reports Lincolnshire Live.

She told Daisy's father Luke: "I extend my sincere condolences to you and those who knew Daisy. I am so sorry for your loss.

"My findings are that there is absolutely no suspicion of any third party involvement. I wholeheartedly rule that out.

"There was no concern that she was anything other than a happy playful girl who enjoyed playing with toys.


"She liked to play horses and liked to play with animals."

And she said the girl had not been left playing alone for "a significant period of time".

Evidence was given by detective chief inspector Peter Quinn, who was called in to investigate the incident, which took place in Daisy's home in Lincoln Road, Tuxford on February 18 this year.

He said that Daisy had been out with her mother and they called at a McDonald's restaurant on the way home.

She then went upstairs to play after Charlotte got out some of Daisy's favourite Youtube extracts.

Her mother began some housework. After about 30 minutes, she went to check on Daisy when she thought "it was quiet upstairs." She found the child hanging.

Dr Robert Bone, an expert in knots, was called in.

He decided that Daisy would have been capable of tying the ropes together in the way they were found, describing them as "simple knots."

But "what game she was perhaps playing, he struggled to understand," said Mr Quinn.

Other checks showed that she was tall enough to be able to put the ropes over the curtain rail.

Daisy's father Luke, a roofer, told the hearing that she liked to "put bows on her teddy bears."

The inquest heard that "skipping ropes were her favourite toy".

A pathologist carried out a post-mortem at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham found that Daisy died as a result of hanging and would have lost consciousness within seconds, the coroner heard.

