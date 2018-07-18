Chris Kirubi schools graduate with ‘bad English’

SUMMARY When looking for an appointment, especially with someone like Business tycoon Chris Kirubi, you should learn how to make an appropriate approach A university graduate did not have any lack after asking for an appointment with Kirubi due to his ‘bad English’

Taking to his Twitter handle, the billionaire posted the request from the graduate which according to him, looked extremely unprofessional.

“dear chris, how r u? am looking for an appointment to meet u coz i hv a great biz idea.nimegraduate but sina job. plz gimme 5min of ua tym. am lukin 4wrd to ua response. Thx,” read the request from the graduate.

The business tycoon later advised the younger generation in general, to learn how to communicate if at all, they want to be taken seriously.

“My young friends, if you want to be taken seriously, you must change the way you communicate,” he said.

Most Kenyans on social media seemed to totally agree with Kirubi. However, there were some who had completely different opinions.

Here are some of the responses after Kirubi’s advise;

The trouble we have with this young ones. How do you communicate like that. Asking for an appointment is not same as asking your guys out for a drink. Smh See Also: Why ranking of schools and students is wrong July 17, 2018

What kind of writing did you expect?a letter through poster accompanied by a police clearance certificate??if you got the message, that's it— Jimmy Mwangi (@jimmsherii) July 17, 2018

My dad keeps reminding me that there must be a difference between someone who went to school and one who did not. Text like someone who went to school so as to be taken seriously.— joe ngugi (@Ceyjoe) July 17, 2018

We must teach our teenagers/youth how to communicate properly. Their first posting in life may be international and they have to be ready. That's how low we've sunk but let's take the responsibility to direct them (if they are willing to change)— Macan 2019 (@omuonyotieno) July 17, 2018

The poor communication caught Kirubi's eye.I am sure there are many messages with good grammar that have not even been recognized!— Fraje Numero Uno (@FrajeFrancis) July 18, 2018

Kindly help the young man implement his business idea ???? don’t mind about the writings Mr Chris. formal or not ,the message is still okay.— Hon Gideon Keter (@GideonKeter) July 17, 2018

Was it via text to your phone? Twitter handle, messenger or email? Only email can be written the same way as a an official or formal letter. The rest can be written very briefly— Olchore (@Olchore1) July 18, 2018

Anyone that has attempted to conduct recruitment at any point would understand how mediocre it feels to receive such mediocrity. What upsets one so much is that some mediocre person out there lowers you to their mediocrity and imagines you can entertain it.— Ngich (@ngichcom) July 17, 2018