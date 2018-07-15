reasons-why-most-university-graduands-can-t-deliver-effectively

SUMMARY It is a dream of each parent and a student that one day they will join university and get job on completion of a course This has been reverse as the job market in Kenya is shifting from university graduates to diploma or certificate graduates

It is a dream of each parent and a student that one day they will join university and get job on completion of a course. This has been reverse as the job market in Kenya is shifting from university graduates to diploma or certificate graduates. Unemployment in Kenya is becoming real with thousands of degree or master graduates rendered unemployed and jobless. This is because of the following reasons: ​

One, believe on exams cheating. Students nowadays believe that they cannot pass exams without cheating using the so called mwakenya”, meaning that during studies or lectures they pay little time on understanding concepts that are required in the changing job environment in the long run.

Secondly, Absenteeism during lectures. University students does not take lectures serious especially at the beginning and mid of the semester, they only wait for the CATs and the end semester exams most of which they pay fellow students to do for them. This makes them miss crucial details taught during the lesson that could be of great impact on the job market.

Third, Failure to participate in class activities more so the sciences and technical courses that involve a lot of engaging practical. some students pay money or other freebies to do for them assignments and cats and even the main exams. This make them lose important details required to fit job market.

high dependence on the lectures hand out has also posed a greater challenge where the students miss classes in the name of I have the handout and hence I can read at my convenience, this absolutely wrong because the lectures simply use that as a guideline but the in depth knowledge of course comes from the explanations they give in class from their vast knowledge and experience, so in the long run the contents in the handouts only assist in the exams but cannot meet the threshold for the outside job market.

And lastly, Inadequate finances. some students are poor and pay fee by themselves. They don't get enough money so they take most of their time in finding fees than concentrating on reading as a result they end up missing lectures and even exams as they stay out of school for a quite a long period of time.

If only university students could change from the above elaborated points, then they stand a chance to convince the employers to have a paradigm shift in the employment sectors and consider them equally when they seek such employment opportunities come. read for general knowledge and not just for exams.

