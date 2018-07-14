+ Post your Story

Entertainment
Why Otile Brown deleted Vera Sidika’s photo
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 10:55 EAT
Vera Sidika and Otile Brown
Musician Otile Brown and popular socialite Vera Sidika were on ‘baecation’ recently and the two looked quite in love.

Through a sponsored trip, the lovebirds went to Mauritius to unwind and could not resist sharing photos of their ‘mini-vacay.’

Vera is known for her voluptuous nature and it seems Otile could not hide his joy at landing this precious gem.

Through his Instagram account, the Chaguo la Moyo singer uploaded a photo of himself and Sidika, the latter donning see-through pants that left a lot to be desired, literally.


Captioned ‘Neema za Allah’, the photo went viral, as is expected whenever the two post anything online, but netizens quickly changed the narrative and bashed Otile for posting such a graphic photo.

Many had an issue with the fact that the singer had mentioned God’s name in a post that displayed ‘nudity’.

Others warned that if he continues ‘advertising’ his woman like that, soon someone else might swiftly replace him.

Earlier this week, Sidika posted a picture of Otile carrying her and captioned it ‘Get you a strong man that can carry you like a little baby’ but attracted some negative comments highlighted below.

duke254_ : Plastic material ain't that heavy woman 

jeffthaplugg : It is illegal to carry plastic in public in kenya ndio maana ulienda kubebea Mauritius

oscar_skyy : So the ban be on plastic bags has been lifted



