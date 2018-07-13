+ Post your Story

Why you will no longer see details of your Uber driver
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 15:33 EAT
SUMMARY

Uber Kenya recently announced a raft of changes and key among them was that users’ phone numbers will no longer be visible.

Instead, the firm has introduced a new in-app contact system for security purposes and keeping a formal track of communication.

“Phone number anonymization is a safety precaution, ensuring that the privacy of both driver-partners and riders is considered at all times by using software to connect calls between a driver and a rider that anonymizes both cell phone numbers,” said East Africa Uber Spokesperson Janet Kemboi.

She added: “This complies with Uber’s Community Guidelines promoting mutual respect between riders and drivers by securing each identity and preventing either from contacting each other unnecessarily.

The company’s East Africa General Manager Loic Amado on his part stated that Uber users in the country should welcome the new move as it will be easier to track lost property left in vehicles.

“This change has the added benefit of keeping a formal track record of communication.

“Uber will have a record of correspondence to assist with a request, for example, in the event of a rider having left an item in a vehicle,” he remarked.

