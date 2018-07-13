millicent-omanga-explains-her-world-cup-trip-to-russia

SUMMARY Millicent Omanga has come out to clear the air after her trip to watch the World Cup in Russia caused an uproar On Thursday, it emerged that a number of Kenyan legislators traveled to Russia to enjoy the World Cup tournament

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has come out to clear the air after her trip to watch the World Cup in Russia caused an uproar.

Omanga stated that she was not spending taxpayers’ money, on the contrary, she had saved a fortune to finance her trip to the global event. ​





“I am in Russia through personal sponsorship. I love football and have been going for World Cup since 2002 — when I was 20 years — when it was in Japan,” she divulged.

Mama Mradi, as she is popularly referred to, further noted that she was already planning for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was surprised by the accusations leveled against her.

“I am actually very surprised about all this debate. I save for it. In the next four years, we have the World Cup in Qatar and I will start saving for it,” remarked Omanga.

On Thursday, it emerged that a number of Kenyan legislators traveled to Russia to enjoy the World Cup tournament.

Those mentioned included: Siaya Senator James Orengo, Kakamega Senator Cleopha Malala, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot and Nominated Senator Judy Pareno.

Senate Clerk and Parliamentary Service Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeremiah Nyegenye, however, defended the legislators’ trip to Russia noting that it was a chance for them to understand the logistics involved in hosting such a tournament.

“It is their responsibility to understand sports, how to host such international tournaments. This is not a holiday and it is too simplistic to look at it as a joyrider mission,” said Njegenye.

